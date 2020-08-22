Steel Industry Refractory Material Market Overview, Growth Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Size, Strategies and Forecast to 2026 | Calderys, RHI Magnesita, Saint-Gobain

LOS ANGELES, United States:The report titled Global Steel Industry Refractory Material Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Steel Industry Refractory Material market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Steel Industry Refractory Material market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Steel Industry Refractory Material market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Steel Industry Refractory Material market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Steel Industry Refractory Material report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Steel Industry Refractory Material report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Steel Industry Refractory Material market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Steel Industry Refractory Material market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Steel Industry Refractory Material market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Steel Industry Refractory Material market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Steel Industry Refractory Material market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Steel Industry Refractory Material Market Research Report: Calderys, RHI Magnesita, Saint-Gobain, Vesuvius, Morgan Advanced Materials, KROSAKI, SHINAGAWA, HWI, Minteq, Resco, Ruitai Technology, Zhejiang Jinlei Refractories, Punai(PRCO), Beijing Lirr

Global Steel Industry Refractory Material Market Segmentation by Product: Brick Refractories

Monolithic Refractories



Global Steel Industry Refractory Material Market Segmentation by Application: Steel Plant

Other



The Steel Industry Refractory Material Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Steel Industry Refractory Material market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Steel Industry Refractory Material market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Steel Industry Refractory Material market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Steel Industry Refractory Material industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Steel Industry Refractory Material market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Steel Industry Refractory Material market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Steel Industry Refractory Material market?

Table of Contents:

1 Steel Industry Refractory Material Market Overview

1.1 Steel Industry Refractory Material Product Overview

1.2 Steel Industry Refractory Material Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Brick Refractories

1.2.2 Monolithic Refractories

1.3 Global Steel Industry Refractory Material Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Steel Industry Refractory Material Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Steel Industry Refractory Material Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Steel Industry Refractory Material Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Steel Industry Refractory Material Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Steel Industry Refractory Material Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Steel Industry Refractory Material Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Steel Industry Refractory Material Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Steel Industry Refractory Material Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Steel Industry Refractory Material Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Steel Industry Refractory Material Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Steel Industry Refractory Material Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Steel Industry Refractory Material Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Steel Industry Refractory Material Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Steel Industry Refractory Material Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Steel Industry Refractory Material Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Steel Industry Refractory Material Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Steel Industry Refractory Material Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Steel Industry Refractory Material Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Steel Industry Refractory Material Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Steel Industry Refractory Material Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Steel Industry Refractory Material Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Steel Industry Refractory Material Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Steel Industry Refractory Material as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Steel Industry Refractory Material Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Steel Industry Refractory Material Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Steel Industry Refractory Material Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Steel Industry Refractory Material Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Steel Industry Refractory Material Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Steel Industry Refractory Material Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Steel Industry Refractory Material Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Steel Industry Refractory Material Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Steel Industry Refractory Material Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Steel Industry Refractory Material Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Steel Industry Refractory Material Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Steel Industry Refractory Material Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Steel Industry Refractory Material Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Steel Industry Refractory Material Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Steel Industry Refractory Material Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Steel Industry Refractory Material Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Steel Industry Refractory Material Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Steel Industry Refractory Material Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Steel Industry Refractory Material Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Steel Industry Refractory Material Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Steel Industry Refractory Material Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Steel Industry Refractory Material Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Steel Industry Refractory Material Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Steel Industry Refractory Material Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Steel Industry Refractory Material Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Steel Industry Refractory Material Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Steel Industry Refractory Material Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Steel Industry Refractory Material by Application

4.1 Steel Industry Refractory Material Segment by Application

4.1.1 Steel Plant

4.1.2 Other

4.2 Global Steel Industry Refractory Material Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Steel Industry Refractory Material Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Steel Industry Refractory Material Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Steel Industry Refractory Material Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Steel Industry Refractory Material by Application

4.5.2 Europe Steel Industry Refractory Material by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Steel Industry Refractory Material by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Steel Industry Refractory Material by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Steel Industry Refractory Material by Application

5 North America Steel Industry Refractory Material Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Steel Industry Refractory Material Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Steel Industry Refractory Material Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Steel Industry Refractory Material Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Steel Industry Refractory Material Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Steel Industry Refractory Material Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Steel Industry Refractory Material Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Steel Industry Refractory Material Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Steel Industry Refractory Material Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Steel Industry Refractory Material Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Steel Industry Refractory Material Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Steel Industry Refractory Material Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Steel Industry Refractory Material Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Steel Industry Refractory Material Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Steel Industry Refractory Material Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Steel Industry Refractory Material Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Steel Industry Refractory Material Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Steel Industry Refractory Material Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Steel Industry Refractory Material Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Steel Industry Refractory Material Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Steel Industry Refractory Material Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Steel Industry Refractory Material Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Steel Industry Refractory Material Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Steel Industry Refractory Material Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Steel Industry Refractory Material Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Steel Industry Refractory Material Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Steel Industry Refractory Material Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Steel Industry Refractory Material Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Steel Industry Refractory Material Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Steel Industry Refractory Material Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Steel Industry Refractory Material Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Steel Industry Refractory Material Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Steel Industry Refractory Material Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Steel Industry Refractory Material Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Steel Industry Refractory Material Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Steel Industry Refractory Material Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Steel Industry Refractory Material Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Steel Industry Refractory Material Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Steel Industry Refractory Material Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Steel Industry Refractory Material Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Steel Industry Refractory Material Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Steel Industry Refractory Material Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Steel Industry Refractory Material Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Steel Industry Refractory Material Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Steel Industry Refractory Material Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Steel Industry Refractory Material Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Steel Industry Refractory Material Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Steel Industry Refractory Material Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Steel Industry Refractory Material Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Steel Industry Refractory Material Business

10.1 Calderys

10.1.1 Calderys Corporation Information

10.1.2 Calderys Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Calderys Steel Industry Refractory Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Calderys Steel Industry Refractory Material Products Offered

10.1.5 Calderys Recent Development

10.2 RHI Magnesita

10.2.1 RHI Magnesita Corporation Information

10.2.2 RHI Magnesita Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 RHI Magnesita Steel Industry Refractory Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Calderys Steel Industry Refractory Material Products Offered

10.2.5 RHI Magnesita Recent Development

10.3 Saint-Gobain

10.3.1 Saint-Gobain Corporation Information

10.3.2 Saint-Gobain Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Saint-Gobain Steel Industry Refractory Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Saint-Gobain Steel Industry Refractory Material Products Offered

10.3.5 Saint-Gobain Recent Development

10.4 Vesuvius

10.4.1 Vesuvius Corporation Information

10.4.2 Vesuvius Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Vesuvius Steel Industry Refractory Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Vesuvius Steel Industry Refractory Material Products Offered

10.4.5 Vesuvius Recent Development

10.5 Morgan Advanced Materials

10.5.1 Morgan Advanced Materials Corporation Information

10.5.2 Morgan Advanced Materials Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Morgan Advanced Materials Steel Industry Refractory Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Morgan Advanced Materials Steel Industry Refractory Material Products Offered

10.5.5 Morgan Advanced Materials Recent Development

10.6 KROSAKI

10.6.1 KROSAKI Corporation Information

10.6.2 KROSAKI Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 KROSAKI Steel Industry Refractory Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 KROSAKI Steel Industry Refractory Material Products Offered

10.6.5 KROSAKI Recent Development

10.7 SHINAGAWA

10.7.1 SHINAGAWA Corporation Information

10.7.2 SHINAGAWA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 SHINAGAWA Steel Industry Refractory Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 SHINAGAWA Steel Industry Refractory Material Products Offered

10.7.5 SHINAGAWA Recent Development

10.8 HWI

10.8.1 HWI Corporation Information

10.8.2 HWI Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 HWI Steel Industry Refractory Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 HWI Steel Industry Refractory Material Products Offered

10.8.5 HWI Recent Development

10.9 Minteq

10.9.1 Minteq Corporation Information

10.9.2 Minteq Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Minteq Steel Industry Refractory Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Minteq Steel Industry Refractory Material Products Offered

10.9.5 Minteq Recent Development

10.10 Resco

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Steel Industry Refractory Material Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Resco Steel Industry Refractory Material Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Resco Recent Development

10.11 Ruitai Technology

10.11.1 Ruitai Technology Corporation Information

10.11.2 Ruitai Technology Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Ruitai Technology Steel Industry Refractory Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Ruitai Technology Steel Industry Refractory Material Products Offered

10.11.5 Ruitai Technology Recent Development

10.12 Zhejiang Jinlei Refractories

10.12.1 Zhejiang Jinlei Refractories Corporation Information

10.12.2 Zhejiang Jinlei Refractories Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Zhejiang Jinlei Refractories Steel Industry Refractory Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Zhejiang Jinlei Refractories Steel Industry Refractory Material Products Offered

10.12.5 Zhejiang Jinlei Refractories Recent Development

10.13 Punai(PRCO)

10.13.1 Punai(PRCO) Corporation Information

10.13.2 Punai(PRCO) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Punai(PRCO) Steel Industry Refractory Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Punai(PRCO) Steel Industry Refractory Material Products Offered

10.13.5 Punai(PRCO) Recent Development

10.14 Beijing Lirr

10.14.1 Beijing Lirr Corporation Information

10.14.2 Beijing Lirr Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Beijing Lirr Steel Industry Refractory Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Beijing Lirr Steel Industry Refractory Material Products Offered

10.14.5 Beijing Lirr Recent Development

11 Steel Industry Refractory Material Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Steel Industry Refractory Material Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Steel Industry Refractory Material Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

