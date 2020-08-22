Oilfield Air Drilling Market 2020| Worldwide Industry Share, Size, Gross Margin, Trend, Future Demand, Analysis by Top Leading Player and Forecast Till 2026 | Halliburton, Schlumberger, Weatherford International

LOS ANGELES, United States:The report titled Global Oilfield Air Drilling Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Oilfield Air Drilling market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Oilfield Air Drilling market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Oilfield Air Drilling market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Oilfield Air Drilling market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Oilfield Air Drilling report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Oilfield Air Drilling report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Oilfield Air Drilling market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Oilfield Air Drilling market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Oilfield Air Drilling market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Oilfield Air Drilling market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Oilfield Air Drilling market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Oilfield Air Drilling Market Research Report: Halliburton, Schlumberger, Weatherford International, Sinopec, Sichuan Jingshi Engineering Technology

Global Oilfield Air Drilling Market Segmentation by Product: Dust Drilling

Foam Drilling

Mist Drilling

Aerated Drilling



Global Oilfield Air Drilling Market Segmentation by Application: Onshore

Offshore



The Oilfield Air Drilling Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Oilfield Air Drilling market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Oilfield Air Drilling market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Oilfield Air Drilling market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Oilfield Air Drilling industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Oilfield Air Drilling market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Oilfield Air Drilling market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Oilfield Air Drilling market?

Table of Contents:

1 Oilfield Air Drilling Market Overview

1.1 Oilfield Air Drilling Product Overview

1.2 Oilfield Air Drilling Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Dust Drilling

1.2.2 Foam Drilling

1.2.3 Mist Drilling

1.2.4 Aerated Drilling

1.3 Global Oilfield Air Drilling Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Oilfield Air Drilling Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Oilfield Air Drilling Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Oilfield Air Drilling Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Oilfield Air Drilling Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Oilfield Air Drilling Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Oilfield Air Drilling Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Oilfield Air Drilling Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Oilfield Air Drilling Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Oilfield Air Drilling Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Oilfield Air Drilling Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Oilfield Air Drilling Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Oilfield Air Drilling Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Oilfield Air Drilling Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Oilfield Air Drilling Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Oilfield Air Drilling Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Oilfield Air Drilling Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Oilfield Air Drilling Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Oilfield Air Drilling Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Oilfield Air Drilling Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Oilfield Air Drilling Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Oilfield Air Drilling Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Oilfield Air Drilling Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Oilfield Air Drilling as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Oilfield Air Drilling Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Oilfield Air Drilling Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Oilfield Air Drilling Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Oilfield Air Drilling Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Oilfield Air Drilling Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Oilfield Air Drilling Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Oilfield Air Drilling Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Oilfield Air Drilling Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Oilfield Air Drilling Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Oilfield Air Drilling Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Oilfield Air Drilling Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Oilfield Air Drilling Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Oilfield Air Drilling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Oilfield Air Drilling Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Oilfield Air Drilling Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Oilfield Air Drilling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Oilfield Air Drilling Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Oilfield Air Drilling Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Oilfield Air Drilling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Oilfield Air Drilling Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Oilfield Air Drilling Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Oilfield Air Drilling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Oilfield Air Drilling Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Oilfield Air Drilling Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Oilfield Air Drilling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Oilfield Air Drilling Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Oilfield Air Drilling Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Oilfield Air Drilling by Application

4.1 Oilfield Air Drilling Segment by Application

4.1.1 Onshore

4.1.2 Offshore

4.2 Global Oilfield Air Drilling Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Oilfield Air Drilling Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Oilfield Air Drilling Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Oilfield Air Drilling Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Oilfield Air Drilling by Application

4.5.2 Europe Oilfield Air Drilling by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Oilfield Air Drilling by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Oilfield Air Drilling by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Oilfield Air Drilling by Application

5 North America Oilfield Air Drilling Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Oilfield Air Drilling Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Oilfield Air Drilling Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Oilfield Air Drilling Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Oilfield Air Drilling Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Oilfield Air Drilling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Oilfield Air Drilling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Oilfield Air Drilling Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Oilfield Air Drilling Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Oilfield Air Drilling Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Oilfield Air Drilling Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Oilfield Air Drilling Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Oilfield Air Drilling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Oilfield Air Drilling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Oilfield Air Drilling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Oilfield Air Drilling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Oilfield Air Drilling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Oilfield Air Drilling Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Oilfield Air Drilling Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Oilfield Air Drilling Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Oilfield Air Drilling Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Oilfield Air Drilling Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Oilfield Air Drilling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Oilfield Air Drilling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Oilfield Air Drilling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Oilfield Air Drilling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Oilfield Air Drilling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Oilfield Air Drilling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Oilfield Air Drilling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Oilfield Air Drilling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Oilfield Air Drilling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Oilfield Air Drilling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Oilfield Air Drilling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Oilfield Air Drilling Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Oilfield Air Drilling Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Oilfield Air Drilling Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Oilfield Air Drilling Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Oilfield Air Drilling Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Oilfield Air Drilling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Oilfield Air Drilling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Oilfield Air Drilling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Oilfield Air Drilling Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Oilfield Air Drilling Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Oilfield Air Drilling Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Oilfield Air Drilling Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Oilfield Air Drilling Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Oilfield Air Drilling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Oilfield Air Drilling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Oilfield Air Drilling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Oilfield Air Drilling Business

10.1 Halliburton

10.1.1 Halliburton Corporation Information

10.1.2 Halliburton Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Halliburton Oilfield Air Drilling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Halliburton Oilfield Air Drilling Products Offered

10.1.5 Halliburton Recent Development

10.2 Schlumberger

10.2.1 Schlumberger Corporation Information

10.2.2 Schlumberger Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Schlumberger Oilfield Air Drilling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Halliburton Oilfield Air Drilling Products Offered

10.2.5 Schlumberger Recent Development

10.3 Weatherford International

10.3.1 Weatherford International Corporation Information

10.3.2 Weatherford International Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Weatherford International Oilfield Air Drilling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Weatherford International Oilfield Air Drilling Products Offered

10.3.5 Weatherford International Recent Development

10.4 Sinopec

10.4.1 Sinopec Corporation Information

10.4.2 Sinopec Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Sinopec Oilfield Air Drilling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Sinopec Oilfield Air Drilling Products Offered

10.4.5 Sinopec Recent Development

10.5 Sichuan Jingshi Engineering Technology

10.5.1 Sichuan Jingshi Engineering Technology Corporation Information

10.5.2 Sichuan Jingshi Engineering Technology Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Sichuan Jingshi Engineering Technology Oilfield Air Drilling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Sichuan Jingshi Engineering Technology Oilfield Air Drilling Products Offered

10.5.5 Sichuan Jingshi Engineering Technology Recent Development

…

11 Oilfield Air Drilling Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Oilfield Air Drilling Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Oilfield Air Drilling Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

