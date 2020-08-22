Oilfield Traveling Block Market 2020: Global Size, Supply-Demand, Product Type and End User Analysis To 2026 | American Block, Bentec GmbH Drilling & Oilfield Systems, National Oilwell Varco

LOS ANGELES, United States:The report titled Global Oilfield Traveling Block Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Oilfield Traveling Block market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Oilfield Traveling Block market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Oilfield Traveling Block market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Oilfield Traveling Block market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Oilfield Traveling Block report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Oilfield Traveling Block report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Oilfield Traveling Block market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Oilfield Traveling Block market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Oilfield Traveling Block market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Oilfield Traveling Block market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Oilfield Traveling Block market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Oilfield Traveling Block Market Research Report: American Block, Bentec GmbH Drilling & Oilfield Systems, National Oilwell Varco, The Crosby Group, Schlumberger, Jereh Group, Chengdu Zhonghang Machinery, Lee C. Moore, Sovonex, Sunda Corporation

Global Oilfield Traveling Block Market Segmentation by Product: Straight Block Traveling Block

Split Type Traveling Block



Global Oilfield Traveling Block Market Segmentation by Application: Onshore

Offshore



The Oilfield Traveling Block Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Oilfield Traveling Block market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Oilfield Traveling Block market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Oilfield Traveling Block market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Oilfield Traveling Block industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Oilfield Traveling Block market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Oilfield Traveling Block market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Oilfield Traveling Block market?

Table of Contents:

1 Oilfield Traveling Block Market Overview

1.1 Oilfield Traveling Block Product Overview

1.2 Oilfield Traveling Block Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Straight Block Traveling Block

1.2.2 Split Type Traveling Block

1.3 Global Oilfield Traveling Block Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Oilfield Traveling Block Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Oilfield Traveling Block Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Oilfield Traveling Block Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Oilfield Traveling Block Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Oilfield Traveling Block Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Oilfield Traveling Block Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Oilfield Traveling Block Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Oilfield Traveling Block Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Oilfield Traveling Block Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Oilfield Traveling Block Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Oilfield Traveling Block Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Oilfield Traveling Block Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Oilfield Traveling Block Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Oilfield Traveling Block Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Oilfield Traveling Block Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Oilfield Traveling Block Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Oilfield Traveling Block Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Oilfield Traveling Block Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Oilfield Traveling Block Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Oilfield Traveling Block Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Oilfield Traveling Block Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Oilfield Traveling Block Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Oilfield Traveling Block as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Oilfield Traveling Block Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Oilfield Traveling Block Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Oilfield Traveling Block Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Oilfield Traveling Block Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Oilfield Traveling Block Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Oilfield Traveling Block Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Oilfield Traveling Block Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Oilfield Traveling Block Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Oilfield Traveling Block Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Oilfield Traveling Block Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Oilfield Traveling Block Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Oilfield Traveling Block Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Oilfield Traveling Block Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Oilfield Traveling Block Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Oilfield Traveling Block Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Oilfield Traveling Block Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Oilfield Traveling Block Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Oilfield Traveling Block Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Oilfield Traveling Block Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Oilfield Traveling Block Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Oilfield Traveling Block Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Oilfield Traveling Block Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Oilfield Traveling Block Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Oilfield Traveling Block Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Oilfield Traveling Block Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Oilfield Traveling Block Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Oilfield Traveling Block Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Oilfield Traveling Block by Application

4.1 Oilfield Traveling Block Segment by Application

4.1.1 Onshore

4.1.2 Offshore

4.2 Global Oilfield Traveling Block Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Oilfield Traveling Block Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Oilfield Traveling Block Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Oilfield Traveling Block Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Oilfield Traveling Block by Application

4.5.2 Europe Oilfield Traveling Block by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Oilfield Traveling Block by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Oilfield Traveling Block by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Oilfield Traveling Block by Application

5 North America Oilfield Traveling Block Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Oilfield Traveling Block Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Oilfield Traveling Block Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Oilfield Traveling Block Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Oilfield Traveling Block Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Oilfield Traveling Block Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Oilfield Traveling Block Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Oilfield Traveling Block Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Oilfield Traveling Block Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Oilfield Traveling Block Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Oilfield Traveling Block Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Oilfield Traveling Block Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Oilfield Traveling Block Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Oilfield Traveling Block Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Oilfield Traveling Block Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Oilfield Traveling Block Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Oilfield Traveling Block Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Oilfield Traveling Block Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Oilfield Traveling Block Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Oilfield Traveling Block Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Oilfield Traveling Block Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Oilfield Traveling Block Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Oilfield Traveling Block Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Oilfield Traveling Block Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Oilfield Traveling Block Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Oilfield Traveling Block Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Oilfield Traveling Block Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Oilfield Traveling Block Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Oilfield Traveling Block Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Oilfield Traveling Block Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Oilfield Traveling Block Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Oilfield Traveling Block Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Oilfield Traveling Block Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Oilfield Traveling Block Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Oilfield Traveling Block Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Oilfield Traveling Block Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Oilfield Traveling Block Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Oilfield Traveling Block Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Oilfield Traveling Block Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Oilfield Traveling Block Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Oilfield Traveling Block Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Oilfield Traveling Block Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Oilfield Traveling Block Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Oilfield Traveling Block Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Oilfield Traveling Block Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Oilfield Traveling Block Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Oilfield Traveling Block Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Oilfield Traveling Block Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Oilfield Traveling Block Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Oilfield Traveling Block Business

10.1 American Block

10.1.1 American Block Corporation Information

10.1.2 American Block Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 American Block Oilfield Traveling Block Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 American Block Oilfield Traveling Block Products Offered

10.1.5 American Block Recent Development

10.2 Bentec GmbH Drilling & Oilfield Systems

10.2.1 Bentec GmbH Drilling & Oilfield Systems Corporation Information

10.2.2 Bentec GmbH Drilling & Oilfield Systems Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Bentec GmbH Drilling & Oilfield Systems Oilfield Traveling Block Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 American Block Oilfield Traveling Block Products Offered

10.2.5 Bentec GmbH Drilling & Oilfield Systems Recent Development

10.3 National Oilwell Varco

10.3.1 National Oilwell Varco Corporation Information

10.3.2 National Oilwell Varco Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 National Oilwell Varco Oilfield Traveling Block Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 National Oilwell Varco Oilfield Traveling Block Products Offered

10.3.5 National Oilwell Varco Recent Development

10.4 The Crosby Group

10.4.1 The Crosby Group Corporation Information

10.4.2 The Crosby Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 The Crosby Group Oilfield Traveling Block Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 The Crosby Group Oilfield Traveling Block Products Offered

10.4.5 The Crosby Group Recent Development

10.5 Schlumberger

10.5.1 Schlumberger Corporation Information

10.5.2 Schlumberger Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Schlumberger Oilfield Traveling Block Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Schlumberger Oilfield Traveling Block Products Offered

10.5.5 Schlumberger Recent Development

10.6 Jereh Group

10.6.1 Jereh Group Corporation Information

10.6.2 Jereh Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Jereh Group Oilfield Traveling Block Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Jereh Group Oilfield Traveling Block Products Offered

10.6.5 Jereh Group Recent Development

10.7 Chengdu Zhonghang Machinery

10.7.1 Chengdu Zhonghang Machinery Corporation Information

10.7.2 Chengdu Zhonghang Machinery Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Chengdu Zhonghang Machinery Oilfield Traveling Block Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Chengdu Zhonghang Machinery Oilfield Traveling Block Products Offered

10.7.5 Chengdu Zhonghang Machinery Recent Development

10.8 Lee C. Moore

10.8.1 Lee C. Moore Corporation Information

10.8.2 Lee C. Moore Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Lee C. Moore Oilfield Traveling Block Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Lee C. Moore Oilfield Traveling Block Products Offered

10.8.5 Lee C. Moore Recent Development

10.9 Sovonex

10.9.1 Sovonex Corporation Information

10.9.2 Sovonex Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Sovonex Oilfield Traveling Block Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Sovonex Oilfield Traveling Block Products Offered

10.9.5 Sovonex Recent Development

10.10 Sunda Corporation

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Oilfield Traveling Block Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Sunda Corporation Oilfield Traveling Block Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Sunda Corporation Recent Development

11 Oilfield Traveling Block Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Oilfield Traveling Block Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Oilfield Traveling Block Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

