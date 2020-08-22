High Voltage Electric Heaters Market: Recent Industry Trends and Projected Industry Growth, 2018 to 2028

An exclusive market study published by Fact.MR on the High Voltage Electric Heaters market offers insights related to how the market is projected to grow over the forecast period (2019-2029). The objective of the report is to enable our readers to understand the various aspects of the High Voltage Electric Heaters market and assist them to formulate impactful business strategies. Furthermore, the different factors that are expected to influence the current and future dynamics of the High Voltage Electric Heaters market are discussed in the presented study.

According to the report, the High Voltage Electric Heaters market is set to reach a market value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 and register a CAGR growth of ~XX% during the assessment period. The report offers an in-depth understanding of the High Voltage Electric Heaters supply chain, value, and volume chain across the various regional markets.

The published report provides a deep understanding of the High Voltage Electric Heaters market by segregating the market into different segments such as region, application, and end-use industry.

High Voltage Electric Heaters Market Segmentation

By Region

The regional analysis of the High Voltage Electric Heaters market dives deep to understand the market scenario in different regions. The market size, share, and value of each regional market is analyzed and presented in the report along with informative tables and figures.

By Application

The report offers a clear picture of how the High Voltage Electric Heaters is utilized in various applications. The different applications covered in the report include:

By End-Use Industry

The end-use industry assessment throws light on the consumption of the High Voltage Electric Heaters across various end-use industries including:

Competitive Landscape

The report on the high voltage electric heaters market provide insights and detailed profiles of all the leading market players. The study also focuses business strategies being adopted by both established and emerging players in the high voltage electric heaters market. The report also provides details on new developments, key financials, product portfolio, business strategies, and mergers and acquisitions in the high voltage electric heaters market.

Companies in the market are focusing on worldwide expansion through partnerships, opening new facilities, and mergers and acquisitions. For instance, Mitsubishi is planning to build a parts industry and supply chain in Vietnam. The company is also planning to develop a second plant in Vietnam by 2020 with the capacity of around 30,000 to 50,000 vehicles per year.

BorgWarner opened new production plant in China to support growing demand from hybrid, electric vehicles and combustion. The plant will produce drive motors, and EV and HEV products.

Definition

The high voltage electric heater is a heating system in the hybrid and electric vehicles. It helps to convert electricity into heat with DC voltages from 250 to 450 volts. High voltage coolant heaters, high voltage air heaters, and high voltage battery heaters are some of the high voltage electric heaters products.

Market Segmentation

The high voltage electric heaters market is segmented on the basis of product type, vehicle technology, vehicle type, and maximum heating performance. The key segments in the report on high voltage electric heaters market are further bifurcated into sub-segments to provide better understanding of the market.

Based on the product type the high voltage electric heater market is segmented into High Voltage Battery Heaters, High Voltage Coolant Heaters, and High Voltage Air Heaters. On the basis of vehicle technology the market is segmented into HEV, PHEV, and BEV

By vehicle type, the high voltage electric heaters market is segmented into HCV, LCV, and Passenger Cars. On the basis of maximum heating performance, the market is segmented into Up to 4 kW, 4-7 kW, and Above 7 kW.

Additional Questions Answered

The report on the high voltage electric heaters market also provides answers to some additional questions.

What is the revenue share of high voltage air heaters in the high voltage electric heaters market?

Which is the most lucrative country in the high voltage electric heaters market?

Which vehicle technology will account for the largest share in the high voltage electric heaters market?

Which type of vehicle will emerge as the largest user of high voltage electric heaters?

Research Methodology

The research methodology forms the base of the key insights and forecast provided on the high voltage electric heaters market. Both primary and secondary research was done to provide essential information and data on the high voltage electric heaters market. Important numbers in form of value, volume, CAGR, year-on-year growth and factors playing important role in the market are obtained through interviews conducted with high voltage electric heaters market experts and valid data sources.

