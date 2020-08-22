Gelcoat Market Covid-19-Impact | Size 2020 – Industry Share, Growth, Trends, Revenue Analysis, Top Leaders

This Gelcoat Market Research Report administers a broad view of the Gelcoat Market on a Global basis, presenting a forecast and statistics in terms of revenue during the forecast period. It covers an illustrative study with detailed Gelcoat Market segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Additionally, it demonstrates the future aspects and portrays a sketch of the key players involved in the Gelcoat Market’s growth in terms of revenue.

The gelcoat market is anticipated to witness growth in the forecast period on account of growing use of composites in various industries. Marine industry is an important user of gelcoats as a result of the usage of fiber reinforced polymers in the making of decks and ship hulls. However, cracking in gelcoat and global shift towards closed molding process hampers the market growth. On the other hand, emerging wind energy industry is likely to showcase an untapped opportunities for the gelcoat markets during the forecast period.

Some of the key players operating in the Gelcoat Market include,

ALLNEX NETHERLANDS B.V.

AOC, LLC,

GRM,

HK Research Corporation,

INEOS Capital Limited

Interplastic Corporation

Poliya

Resoltech

Scott Bader Company Ltd

TURKUAZ POLYESTER

Gelcoats are applied on the visible surface of fiber reinforced composites to impart a high quality finish. Gelcoat provides the FRCs surface with good resistance against corrosion, abrasion, UV, chemicals, and water. Moreover, gelcoated surfaces are aesthetically appealing with smooth and vivid surfaces.

Gelcoat Market Forecast to 2027 – Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Resin Type (Polyester, Epoxy, Vinyl Ester, Others); End-User Industry (Marine, Wind, Construction, Transportation, Energy, Others)

The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Gelcoat Market in these regions.

Gelcoat Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

Strategic Points Covered in TOC: Gelcoat Market

Chapter 1: Introduction, Gelcoat Market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global Gelcoat Market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the global Gelcoat Market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting global Gelcoat Market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

