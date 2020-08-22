Acrylic Adhesives Market Covid-19-Impact | Size 2020 – Industry Share, Growth, Trends, Revenue Analysis, Top Leaders

Acrylic adhesives provide strong structural adhesive properties. Structural adhesives are used to create a load-bearing joint. Acrylic adhesives are used in various industries such as the automotive and construction industries due to their strong structural properties

Some of the key players operating in the Acrylic Adhesives Market include,

3M,

AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION,

Bostik,

H B Fuller Company,

Henkel AG & Co KGaA

Huntsman International LLC

Illinois Tool Works Inc

Pidilite Industries Ltd

Sika AG

TOAGOSEI CO LTD

The acrylic adhesives market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to the growing demand for miniaturization and automation in the electronics industry. Moreover, technological advancements in the field of acrylic adhesives further propel market growth. However, strict government regulations against its impact on the environment and fluctuations in the availability of raw materials hamper market growth. The acrylic adhesives market is likely to foster opportunities for major market players with the innovation in application and products during the forecast period.

Acrylic Adhesives Market Forecast to 2027 – Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Technology (Water-Based Acrylic Adhesives, Solvent-Based Acrylic Adhesives, Reactive Acrylic Adhesives, Other Acrylic Adhesives); Type (Acrylic Polymer Emulsion, Cyanoacrylic, Methacrylic, UV Curable Acrylic); Application (Paper & Packaging, Construction, Woodworking, Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Consumer, Medical, Others)

The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Acrylic Adhesives Market in these regions.

Acrylic Adhesives Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

Strategic Points Covered in TOC: Acrylic Adhesives Market

Chapter 1: Introduction, Acrylic Adhesives Market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global Acrylic Adhesives Market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the global Acrylic Adhesives Market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting global Acrylic Adhesives Market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

