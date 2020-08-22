Global NTC Thermistors for Automotive market: Key Barriers to Market Growth in 2026|, BetaTHERM Corporation, GE Sensing & Inspection Technologies

NTC Thermistors for Automotive Market Los Angeles, United State– The research study presented in this report offers a complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global NTC Thermistors for Automotive market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global NTC Thermistors for Automotive market. The authors of the report have segmented the global NTC Thermistors for Automotive Market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global NTC Thermistors for Automotive market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global NTC Thermistors for Automotive market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

Our PESTLE, Porter’s Five Forces, and SWOT analyses give a thorough presentation of the global NTC Thermistors for Automotive market from different perspectives and angles. The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global NTC Thermistors for Automotive market. We have also provided absolute dollar opportunity and other types of market analysis on the global NTC Thermistors for Automotive market. All findings and data on the global NTC Thermistors for Automotive market provided in the report are calculated, gathered, and verified using advanced and reliable primary and secondary research sources. The regional analysis offered in the report will help you to identify key opportunities of the global NTC Thermistors for Automotive market available in different regions and countries.

Key Players of the Global NTC Thermistors for Automotive Market

, BetaTHERM Corporation, GE Sensing & Inspection Technologies, Honeywell Sensing and Control, Hyper-Sense Technology, Ishizuka Electronics Corporation, KOA CORP, Lattron Company, Mitsubishi Materials Corporation, Murata Manufacturing Company, Ohizumi Manufacturing, Panasonic Electronic Devices, Shibaura Electronics, Tateyama Kagaku Industrial, TDK, Thinking Electronic Industrial, VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY

Global NTC Thermistors for Automotive Market: Segmentation by Product

In, Radial Type, Diode Type, SMD Type, Other

Global NTC Thermistors for Automotive Market: Segmentation by Application

Automotive Temperature Sensor, Automotive Power Management System, Other

Global NTC Thermistors for Automotive Market: Segmentation by Region

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Table of Contents

1 NTC Thermistors for Automotive Market Overview

1.1 NTC Thermistors for Automotive Product Overview

1.2 NTC Thermistors for Automotive Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Radial Type

1.2.2 Diode Type

1.2.3 SMD Type

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Global NTC Thermistors for Automotive Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global NTC Thermistors for Automotive Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global NTC Thermistors for Automotive Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global NTC Thermistors for Automotive Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global NTC Thermistors for Automotive Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global NTC Thermistors for Automotive Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global NTC Thermistors for Automotive Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global NTC Thermistors for Automotive Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global NTC Thermistors for Automotive Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global NTC Thermistors for Automotive Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America NTC Thermistors for Automotive Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe NTC Thermistors for Automotive Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific NTC Thermistors for Automotive Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America NTC Thermistors for Automotive Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa NTC Thermistors for Automotive Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): NTC Thermistors for Automotive Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the NTC Thermistors for Automotive Industry

1.5.1.1 NTC Thermistors for Automotive Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and NTC Thermistors for Automotive Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for NTC Thermistors for Automotive Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Global NTC Thermistors for Automotive Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by NTC Thermistors for Automotive Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by NTC Thermistors for Automotive Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players NTC Thermistors for Automotive Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers NTC Thermistors for Automotive Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 NTC Thermistors for Automotive Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 NTC Thermistors for Automotive Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by NTC Thermistors for Automotive Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in NTC Thermistors for Automotive as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into NTC Thermistors for Automotive Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers NTC Thermistors for Automotive Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global NTC Thermistors for Automotive Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global NTC Thermistors for Automotive Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global NTC Thermistors for Automotive Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global NTC Thermistors for Automotive Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global NTC Thermistors for Automotive Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global NTC Thermistors for Automotive Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global NTC Thermistors for Automotive Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global NTC Thermistors for Automotive Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global NTC Thermistors for Automotive Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global NTC Thermistors for Automotive Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America NTC Thermistors for Automotive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America NTC Thermistors for Automotive Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America NTC Thermistors for Automotive Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific NTC Thermistors for Automotive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific NTC Thermistors for Automotive Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific NTC Thermistors for Automotive Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe NTC Thermistors for Automotive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe NTC Thermistors for Automotive Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe NTC Thermistors for Automotive Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America NTC Thermistors for Automotive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America NTC Thermistors for Automotive Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America NTC Thermistors for Automotive Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa NTC Thermistors for Automotive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa NTC Thermistors for Automotive Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa NTC Thermistors for Automotive Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global NTC Thermistors for Automotive by Application

4.1 NTC Thermistors for Automotive Segment by Application

4.1.1 Automotive Temperature Sensor

4.1.2 Automotive Power Management System

4.1.3 Other

4.2 Global NTC Thermistors for Automotive Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global NTC Thermistors for Automotive Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global NTC Thermistors for Automotive Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions NTC Thermistors for Automotive Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America NTC Thermistors for Automotive by Application

4.5.2 Europe NTC Thermistors for Automotive by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific NTC Thermistors for Automotive by Application

4.5.4 Latin America NTC Thermistors for Automotive by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa NTC Thermistors for Automotive by Application 5 North America NTC Thermistors for Automotive Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America NTC Thermistors for Automotive Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America NTC Thermistors for Automotive Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America NTC Thermistors for Automotive Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America NTC Thermistors for Automotive Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. NTC Thermistors for Automotive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada NTC Thermistors for Automotive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe NTC Thermistors for Automotive Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe NTC Thermistors for Automotive Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe NTC Thermistors for Automotive Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe NTC Thermistors for Automotive Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe NTC Thermistors for Automotive Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany NTC Thermistors for Automotive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France NTC Thermistors for Automotive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. NTC Thermistors for Automotive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy NTC Thermistors for Automotive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia NTC Thermistors for Automotive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific NTC Thermistors for Automotive Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific NTC Thermistors for Automotive Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific NTC Thermistors for Automotive Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific NTC Thermistors for Automotive Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific NTC Thermistors for Automotive Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China NTC Thermistors for Automotive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan NTC Thermistors for Automotive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea NTC Thermistors for Automotive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India NTC Thermistors for Automotive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia NTC Thermistors for Automotive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan NTC Thermistors for Automotive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia NTC Thermistors for Automotive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand NTC Thermistors for Automotive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia NTC Thermistors for Automotive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines NTC Thermistors for Automotive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam NTC Thermistors for Automotive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America NTC Thermistors for Automotive Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America NTC Thermistors for Automotive Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America NTC Thermistors for Automotive Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America NTC Thermistors for Automotive Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America NTC Thermistors for Automotive Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico NTC Thermistors for Automotive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil NTC Thermistors for Automotive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina NTC Thermistors for Automotive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa NTC Thermistors for Automotive Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa NTC Thermistors for Automotive Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa NTC Thermistors for Automotive Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa NTC Thermistors for Automotive Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa NTC Thermistors for Automotive Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey NTC Thermistors for Automotive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia NTC Thermistors for Automotive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE NTC Thermistors for Automotive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in NTC Thermistors for Automotive Business

10.1 BetaTHERM Corporation

10.1.1 BetaTHERM Corporation Corporation Information

10.1.2 BetaTHERM Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 BetaTHERM Corporation NTC Thermistors for Automotive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 BetaTHERM Corporation NTC Thermistors for Automotive Products Offered

10.1.5 BetaTHERM Corporation Recent Development

10.2 GE Sensing & Inspection Technologies

10.2.1 GE Sensing & Inspection Technologies Corporation Information

10.2.2 GE Sensing & Inspection Technologies Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 GE Sensing & Inspection Technologies NTC Thermistors for Automotive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 BetaTHERM Corporation NTC Thermistors for Automotive Products Offered

10.2.5 GE Sensing & Inspection Technologies Recent Development

10.3 Honeywell Sensing and Control

10.3.1 Honeywell Sensing and Control Corporation Information

10.3.2 Honeywell Sensing and Control Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Honeywell Sensing and Control NTC Thermistors for Automotive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Honeywell Sensing and Control NTC Thermistors for Automotive Products Offered

10.3.5 Honeywell Sensing and Control Recent Development

10.4 Hyper-Sense Technology

10.4.1 Hyper-Sense Technology Corporation Information

10.4.2 Hyper-Sense Technology Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Hyper-Sense Technology NTC Thermistors for Automotive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Hyper-Sense Technology NTC Thermistors for Automotive Products Offered

10.4.5 Hyper-Sense Technology Recent Development

10.5 Ishizuka Electronics Corporation

10.5.1 Ishizuka Electronics Corporation Corporation Information

10.5.2 Ishizuka Electronics Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Ishizuka Electronics Corporation NTC Thermistors for Automotive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Ishizuka Electronics Corporation NTC Thermistors for Automotive Products Offered

10.5.5 Ishizuka Electronics Corporation Recent Development

10.6 KOA CORP

10.6.1 KOA CORP Corporation Information

10.6.2 KOA CORP Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 KOA CORP NTC Thermistors for Automotive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 KOA CORP NTC Thermistors for Automotive Products Offered

10.6.5 KOA CORP Recent Development

10.7 Lattron Company

10.7.1 Lattron Company Corporation Information

10.7.2 Lattron Company Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Lattron Company NTC Thermistors for Automotive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Lattron Company NTC Thermistors for Automotive Products Offered

10.7.5 Lattron Company Recent Development

10.8 Mitsubishi Materials Corporation

10.8.1 Mitsubishi Materials Corporation Corporation Information

10.8.2 Mitsubishi Materials Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Mitsubishi Materials Corporation NTC Thermistors for Automotive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Mitsubishi Materials Corporation NTC Thermistors for Automotive Products Offered

10.8.5 Mitsubishi Materials Corporation Recent Development

10.9 Murata Manufacturing Company

10.9.1 Murata Manufacturing Company Corporation Information

10.9.2 Murata Manufacturing Company Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Murata Manufacturing Company NTC Thermistors for Automotive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Murata Manufacturing Company NTC Thermistors for Automotive Products Offered

10.9.5 Murata Manufacturing Company Recent Development

10.10 Ohizumi Manufacturing

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 NTC Thermistors for Automotive Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Ohizumi Manufacturing NTC Thermistors for Automotive Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Ohizumi Manufacturing Recent Development

10.11 Panasonic Electronic Devices

10.11.1 Panasonic Electronic Devices Corporation Information

10.11.2 Panasonic Electronic Devices Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Panasonic Electronic Devices NTC Thermistors for Automotive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Panasonic Electronic Devices NTC Thermistors for Automotive Products Offered

10.11.5 Panasonic Electronic Devices Recent Development

10.12 Shibaura Electronics

10.12.1 Shibaura Electronics Corporation Information

10.12.2 Shibaura Electronics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Shibaura Electronics NTC Thermistors for Automotive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Shibaura Electronics NTC Thermistors for Automotive Products Offered

10.12.5 Shibaura Electronics Recent Development

10.13 Tateyama Kagaku Industrial

10.13.1 Tateyama Kagaku Industrial Corporation Information

10.13.2 Tateyama Kagaku Industrial Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Tateyama Kagaku Industrial NTC Thermistors for Automotive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Tateyama Kagaku Industrial NTC Thermistors for Automotive Products Offered

10.13.5 Tateyama Kagaku Industrial Recent Development

10.14 TDK

10.14.1 TDK Corporation Information

10.14.2 TDK Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 TDK NTC Thermistors for Automotive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 TDK NTC Thermistors for Automotive Products Offered

10.14.5 TDK Recent Development

10.15 Thinking Electronic Industrial

10.15.1 Thinking Electronic Industrial Corporation Information

10.15.2 Thinking Electronic Industrial Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Thinking Electronic Industrial NTC Thermistors for Automotive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Thinking Electronic Industrial NTC Thermistors for Automotive Products Offered

10.15.5 Thinking Electronic Industrial Recent Development

10.16 VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY

10.16.1 VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY Corporation Information

10.16.2 VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY NTC Thermistors for Automotive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY NTC Thermistors for Automotive Products Offered

10.16.5 VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY Recent Development 11 NTC Thermistors for Automotive Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 NTC Thermistors for Automotive Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 NTC Thermistors for Automotive Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

