Asia-Pacific Seasonal Influenza Vaccines Market Report- Current Trends and Future Aspect Analysis – 2028
The study includes analysis of the Asia-Pacific Seasonal Influenza Vaccines Market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and the key market strategies. Asia-Pacific Seasonal Influenza Vaccines Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors. Asia-Pacific Seasonal Influenza Vaccines Market report contains emerging players analyze data including competitive situations, sales, revenue and market share of top manufacturers.
Seasonal influenza is a viral infection that occurs annually in the winter months from December to March/April in the Northern Hemisphere and from May to August/September in the Southern Hemisphere, though most of India follows Southern Hemisphere seasonality Two types of influenza virus, type A and B, are responsible for the majority of seasonal influenza infections in humans, and due to frequent virus mutations annual vaccination is recommended. The WHO estimates three to five million cases of severe seasonal influenza infections and 290,000 to 650,000 influenza-related respiratory deaths, most of them in the elderly population. Therefore, many countries recommend annual immunization against seasonal influenza, especially for high-risk groups such as young children, pregnant women, elderly people, and people with chronic diseases, but seasonal influenza is not on the national immunization schedule in China and India.
