Malaysia Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape Market Report- Opportunities and Challenges

The study includes analysis of the Malaysia Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape Market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and the key market strategies. Malaysia Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors. Malaysia Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape Market report contains emerging players analyze data including competitive situations, sales, revenue and market share of top manufacturers.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report

Malaysia Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape Market report is an essential source of information and analysis on the healthcare, regulatory and reimbursement landscape in Malaysia. It identifies the key trends in the healthcare market and provides insights into the demographic, regulatory, reimbursement landscape and healthcare infrastructure of Malaysia. Most importantly, the report provides valuable insights into the trends and segmentation of the pharmaceutical and medical device markets. It is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research, and in-house analysis team of industry experts.

The Malaysian pharmaceutical market is one of the major markets in the South East Asian region. It was valued at $1.55B in 2010, which increased to $3.46 in 2013. However, since 2015 it decreased to reach an estimated $1.94B in 2018. The decline was due to the launch of several generic drugs in the market along with the depreciation of the Malaysian Ringgit against the US Dollar. However, rising income, demographic changes and high incidence of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) are expected to drive the market in the future. The Malaysian medical device market was worth $1.28B in 2015, which increased to $1.55B in 2018. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% from $1.74B in 2019 to $2.28B in 2022

Scope of this Report-

The report provides information on the healthcare, regulatory, and reimbursement landscape in the Malaysia, and includes –

– An overview of the pharmaceutical and medical device markets, comprising market size, segmentation, and key drivers and barriers

– Profiles and SWOT analyses of the major players in the pharmaceutical market (Sanofi, Pfizer, Novartis, GSK, and Duopharma).

– Detailed analysis about recent completed deals in the pharmaceutical and medical device market of Malaysia

– Porters five forces analysis for pharmaceutical and medical devices market of Malaysia

– An insightful review of the reimbursement and regulatory landscape, of which analysis includes details of the healthcare reimbursement process, the regulatory agencies and the approval processes for new drugs and medical devices

– Information regarding the health-tech landscape of the country along with the major health-tech deals

– Information regarding recent healthcare policies along with healthcare infrastructure and healthcare expenditure

– An overview of the opportunities and challenges to growth in the Malaysian healthcare market

Reasons to buy this Report-

This report will enhance your decision-making capability by allowing you to –

– Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the Malaysian healthcare market

– Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, reimbursement and regulatory policies, pharmaceutical market segments, and companies likely to impact the healthcare market in the future

– Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and analyzing the performance of various competitors

– Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present the most opportunities for consolidation, investment, and strategic partnership

– Identify, understand, and capitalize on the opportunities and challenges in the Malaysian healthcare market

Table of Contents

1.1 List of Figures

1.2 List of Tables

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Executive Summary – Overview

2.2 Key Highlights

2.3 Key Events: Malaysia Pharmaceutical News, 2010-2019

2.4 Key Events: Malaysian Pharmaceutical Market

2.5 Key Highlights: Healthcare Start-Ups in Malaysia

2.6 Key Events: M&A, VF & PE Deals, Global Pharmaceutical Market, 2018-2019

2.7 Key Events: Mergers and Acquisitions

2.8 Country Profile, Malaysia, 2018

3 Overview of Pharmaceutical Market

3.1 Pharmaceutical Market – Overview

3.2 Pharmaceutical Market – Product Launches

3.3 Pharmaceutical Market – Exports

3.4 Pharmaceutical Market – Imports

3.5 Pharmaceutical Market – Supply Channels

3.6 Pharmaceutical Market – Market Segments

3.7 Medical Tourism, Malaysia

3.8 Pharmaceutical Market – Major Players

4 Overview of Medical Devices Market

4.1 Medical Device Market – Overview

4.2 Medical Device Market – Major Segments and Trade Partners

5 Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Market – Drivers and Barriers

5.1 Drivers

5.2 Barriers

6 Deal analysis

6.1 Deal Analysis: M&A, VF and PE Deals, Pharmaceutical Market, Malaysia

7 HealthTech Landscape

7.1 HealthTech Deals Landscape, Malaysia

7.1.1 Key HealthTech Deals, Malaysia

7.2 Adoption of Technology in Healthcare, Malaysia

7.3 Key Developments: Technology in Healthcare, Malaysia

7.4 Regulatory Scenario Covering Use of Technology in Healthcare

7.5 HealthTech Landscape- Malaysia- Benefits and Risks

8 Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Market – Porters Five Forces Analysis

8.1 Pharmaceutical Market, Malaysia – Porters Five Forces Analysis

8.2 Medical Device Market, Malaysia – Porters Five Forces Analysis

9 Market Access

9.1 Overview of Healthcare System, Malaysia

9.2 Reimbursement Process, Malaysia

9.2 Overview of Health Insurance, Malaysia

9.2.1 Healthcare Spending and Health Price Index, Malaysia

9.2.2 Pricing Policies, Malaysia

9.3 Regulatory Landscape, Malaysia

9.3.1 Market Authorization of Medical Products, Malaysia

9.3.2 Market Authorization of Medical Devices, Malaysia

9.3.3 Intellectual Property Rights, Patent, Malaysia

9.3.4 Intellectual Property Rights, Trademark, Malaysia

9.3.5 Clinical Trial Regulations, Malaysia

9.3.6 Pharmaceutical Clinical Trials Landscape, Malaysia

9.3.7 Medical Devices Clinical Trials Landscape, Malaysia

9.3.8 Clinical Trial Sites, Malaysia

9.3.9 Pharmaceutical Advertising Regulations, Malaysia

9.3.10 Pharmacy Regulations, Malaysia

9.3.11 Labeling and Packaging Regulations, Malaysia

10 Country Healthcare Landscape

11 Trade Associations, Malaysia

12 Trade Fairs, Malaysia

13 Opportunities and Challenges

14 Appendix