Solid State Lighting (SSL) Market 2020 Status, Growth Rate by Applications, and Future Forecast 2026 | , Osram Licht AG, Nichia Corporation, General Electric Company
“ Solid State Lighting (SSL) Market
Los Angeles, United State, ,- The research study presented here is a brilliant compilation of different types of analysis of critical aspects of the global Solid State Lighting (SSL) market. It sheds light on how the global Solid State Lighting (SSL) market is expected to grow during the course of the forecast period. With SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it gives a deep explanation of the strengths and weaknesses of the global Solid State Lighting (SSL) market and different players operating therein. The authors of the report have also provided qualitative and quantitative analyses of several microeconomic and macroeconomic factors impacting the global Solid State Lighting (SSL) market. In addition, the research study helps to understand the changes in the industry supply chain, manufacturing process and cost, sales scenarios, and dynamics of the global Solid State Lighting (SSL) market.
Each player studied in the report is profiled while taking into account its production, market value, sales, gross margin, market share, recent developments, and marketing and business strategies. Besides giving a broad study of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Solid State Lighting (SSL) market, the report offers an individual, detailed analysis of important regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Furthermore, important segments of the global Solid State Lighting (SSL) market are studied in great detail with key focus on their market share, CAGR, and other vital factors.
Key Players:
, Osram Licht AG, Nichia Corporation, General Electric Company, Royal Philips Electronics N.V, Seoul Semiconductor Co. Ltd, Applied Materials, Inc, Cambridge Display Technology Ltd, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Cree, Inc, Eaton Corporation PLC, Lumenpulse Inc, Energy Focus, Inc, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Tridonic Gmbh & Co. KG
Type Segments:
, Light-Emitting Diodes (LED), Organic Light-Emitting Diodes (OLED)
Application Segments:
General Lighting, Consumer Electronics, Automotive & Transport, Healthcare, Education & Research, Media & Entertainment, Other
Regional Segments
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Solid State Lighting (SSL) Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Solid State Lighting (SSL) Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Solid State Lighting (SSL) Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Light-Emitting Diodes (LED)
1.4.3 Organic Light-Emitting Diodes (OLED)
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Solid State Lighting (SSL) Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 General Lighting
1.5.3 Consumer Electronics
1.5.4 Automotive & Transport
1.5.5 Healthcare
1.5.6 Education & Research
1.5.7 Media & Entertainment
1.5.8 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Solid State Lighting (SSL) Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Solid State Lighting (SSL) Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Solid State Lighting (SSL) Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global Solid State Lighting (SSL), Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.3 Solid State Lighting (SSL) Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.1 Global Solid State Lighting (SSL) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.3.2 Global Solid State Lighting (SSL) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
2.4 Solid State Lighting (SSL) Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.1 Global Solid State Lighting (SSL) Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.2 Global Solid State Lighting (SSL) Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global Solid State Lighting (SSL) Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Solid State Lighting (SSL) Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Solid State Lighting (SSL) Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Solid State Lighting (SSL) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Solid State Lighting (SSL) Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Solid State Lighting (SSL) Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Solid State Lighting (SSL) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Solid State Lighting (SSL) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Solid State Lighting (SSL) Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Solid State Lighting (SSL) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Solid State Lighting (SSL) Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Solid State Lighting (SSL) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Solid State Lighting (SSL) Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Solid State Lighting (SSL) Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Solid State Lighting (SSL) Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Solid State Lighting (SSL) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Solid State Lighting (SSL) Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Solid State Lighting (SSL) Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Solid State Lighting (SSL) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Solid State Lighting (SSL) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Solid State Lighting (SSL) Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Solid State Lighting (SSL) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Solid State Lighting (SSL) Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Solid State Lighting (SSL) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Solid State Lighting (SSL) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Solid State Lighting (SSL) Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Solid State Lighting (SSL) Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Solid State Lighting (SSL) Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Solid State Lighting (SSL) Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Solid State Lighting (SSL) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Solid State Lighting (SSL) Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Solid State Lighting (SSL) Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 United States by Players, Type and Application
6.1 United States Solid State Lighting (SSL) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.1 United States Solid State Lighting (SSL) Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.2 United States Solid State Lighting (SSL) Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.3 United States Solid State Lighting (SSL) Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026
6.2 United States Solid State Lighting (SSL) Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 United States Top Solid State Lighting (SSL) Players by Sales (2015-2020)
6.2.2 United States Top Solid State Lighting (SSL) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
6.3 United States Solid State Lighting (SSL) Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.1 United States Solid State Lighting (SSL) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.2 United States Solid State Lighting (SSL) Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.3 United States Solid State Lighting (SSL) Price by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 United States Solid State Lighting (SSL) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.1 United States Solid State Lighting (SSL) Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.2 United States Solid State Lighting (SSL) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.3 United States Solid State Lighting (SSL) Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.5 United States Solid State Lighting (SSL) Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.1 United States Solid State Lighting (SSL) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.2 United States Solid State Lighting (SSL) Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.3 United States Solid State Lighting (SSL) Price by Application (2015-2020)
6.6 United States Solid State Lighting (SSL) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.1 United States Solid State Lighting (SSL) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.2 United States Solid State Lighting (SSL) Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.3 United States Solid State Lighting (SSL) Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America
7.1 North America Solid State Lighting (SSL) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
7.2 North America Solid State Lighting (SSL) Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Solid State Lighting (SSL) Sales by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.2 North America Solid State Lighting (SSL) Revenue by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada 8 Europe
8.1 Europe Solid State Lighting (SSL) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
8.2 Europe Solid State Lighting (SSL) Market Facts & Figures by Country
8.2.1 Europe Solid State Lighting (SSL) Sales by Country
8.2.2 Europe Solid State Lighting (SSL) Revenue by Country
8.2.3 Germany
8.2.4 France
8.2.5 U.K.
8.2.6 Italy
8.2.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Solid State Lighting (SSL) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
9.2 Asia Pacific Solid State Lighting (SSL) Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Solid State Lighting (SSL) Sales by Region (2015-2020)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Solid State Lighting (SSL) Revenue by Region
9.2.3 China
9.2.4 Japan
9.2.5 South Korea
9.2.6 India
9.2.7 Australia
9.2.8 Taiwan
9.2.9 Indonesia
9.2.10 Thailand
9.2.11 Malaysia
9.2.12 Philippines
9.2.13 Vietnam 10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Solid State Lighting (SSL) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
10.2 Latin America Solid State Lighting (SSL) Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Solid State Lighting (SSL) Sales by Country
10.2.2 Latin America Solid State Lighting (SSL) Revenue by Country
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Solid State Lighting (SSL) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
11.2 Middle East and Africa Solid State Lighting (SSL) Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Solid State Lighting (SSL) Sales by Country
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Solid State Lighting (SSL) Revenue by Country
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles
12.1 Osram Licht AG
12.1.1 Osram Licht AG Corporation Information
12.1.2 Osram Licht AG Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Osram Licht AG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 Osram Licht AG Solid State Lighting (SSL) Products Offered
12.1.5 Osram Licht AG Recent Development
12.2 Nichia Corporation
12.2.1 Nichia Corporation Corporation Information
12.2.2 Nichia Corporation Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Nichia Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 Nichia Corporation Solid State Lighting (SSL) Products Offered
12.2.5 Nichia Corporation Recent Development
12.3 General Electric Company
12.3.1 General Electric Company Corporation Information
12.3.2 General Electric Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 General Electric Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 General Electric Company Solid State Lighting (SSL) Products Offered
12.3.5 General Electric Company Recent Development
12.4 Royal Philips Electronics N.V
12.4.1 Royal Philips Electronics N.V Corporation Information
12.4.2 Royal Philips Electronics N.V Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Royal Philips Electronics N.V Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 Royal Philips Electronics N.V Solid State Lighting (SSL) Products Offered
12.4.5 Royal Philips Electronics N.V Recent Development
12.5 Seoul Semiconductor Co. Ltd
12.5.1 Seoul Semiconductor Co. Ltd Corporation Information
12.5.2 Seoul Semiconductor Co. Ltd Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Seoul Semiconductor Co. Ltd Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 Seoul Semiconductor Co. Ltd Solid State Lighting (SSL) Products Offered
12.5.5 Seoul Semiconductor Co. Ltd Recent Development
12.6 Applied Materials, Inc
12.6.1 Applied Materials, Inc Corporation Information
12.6.2 Applied Materials, Inc Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Applied Materials, Inc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 Applied Materials, Inc Solid State Lighting (SSL) Products Offered
12.6.5 Applied Materials, Inc Recent Development
12.7 Cambridge Display Technology Ltd
12.7.1 Cambridge Display Technology Ltd Corporation Information
12.7.2 Cambridge Display Technology Ltd Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Cambridge Display Technology Ltd Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 Cambridge Display Technology Ltd Solid State Lighting (SSL) Products Offered
12.7.5 Cambridge Display Technology Ltd Recent Development
12.8 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
12.8.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Corporation Information
12.8.2 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Solid State Lighting (SSL) Products Offered
12.8.5 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Recent Development
12.9 Cree, Inc
12.9.1 Cree, Inc Corporation Information
12.9.2 Cree, Inc Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Cree, Inc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 Cree, Inc Solid State Lighting (SSL) Products Offered
12.9.5 Cree, Inc Recent Development
12.10 Eaton Corporation PLC
12.10.1 Eaton Corporation PLC Corporation Information
12.10.2 Eaton Corporation PLC Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Eaton Corporation PLC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 Eaton Corporation PLC Solid State Lighting (SSL) Products Offered
12.10.5 Eaton Corporation PLC Recent Development
12.12 Energy Focus, Inc
12.12.1 Energy Focus, Inc Corporation Information
12.12.2 Energy Focus, Inc Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 Energy Focus, Inc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 Energy Focus, Inc Products Offered
12.12.5 Energy Focus, Inc Recent Development
12.13 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd
12.13.1 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd Corporation Information
12.13.2 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd Description and Business Overview
12.13.3 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.13.4 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd Products Offered
12.13.5 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd Recent Development
12.14 Tridonic Gmbh & Co. KG
12.14.1 Tridonic Gmbh & Co. KG Corporation Information
12.14.2 Tridonic Gmbh & Co. KG Description and Business Overview
12.14.3 Tridonic Gmbh & Co. KG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.14.4 Tridonic Gmbh & Co. KG Products Offered
12.14.5 Tridonic Gmbh & Co. KG Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Solid State Lighting (SSL) Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Solid State Lighting (SSL) Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
Key Questions Answered
- What will be the size and CAGR of the global Solid State Lighting (SSL) market in the next five years?
- Which segment will take the lead in the global Solid State Lighting (SSL) market?
- What is the average manufacturing cost?
- What are the key business tactics adopted by top players of the global Solid State Lighting (SSL) market?
- Which region will secure a lion’s share of the global Solid State Lighting (SSL) market?
- Which company will show dominance in the global Solid State Lighting (SSL) market?
Research Methodology
QY Research uses trustworthy primary and secondary research sources to compile its reports. It also relies on latest research techniques to prepare highly detailed and accurate research studies such as this one here. It uses data triangulation, top down and bottom up approaches, and advanced research processes to come out with comprehensive and industry-best market research reports.
