Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Market 2020 : Top Countries Data with Growth, Trends, Manufacturers, Share and Demands & Forecast to 2024

Global "Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Market" Research Report presents an in-depth assessment of the Station Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Gasoline direct injection (GDI), also known as petrol direct injection, direct petrol injection, spark-ignited direct injection (SIDI) and fuel-stratified injection (FSI), is a variant of fuel injection employed in modern two-stroke and four-stroke gasoline engines. The gasoline is highly pressurized, and injected via a common rail fuel line directly into the combustion chamber of each cylinder, as opposed to conventional multipoint fuel injection that injects fuel into the intake tract or cylinder port. Directly injecting fuel into the combustion chamber requires high-pressure injection, whereas low pressure is used injecting into the intake tract or cylinder port.

The research covers the current Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System market size of the market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

Bosch

Denso

Delphi

Continental

Magneti Marelli

Hitachi

Keihin

Stanadyne

The development of gasoline direct Injection (GDI) system is largely related to the automotive industry and other industries. The industry is expected to be quickly growing in the next several years. Due to the stricter emission policies, High Press Common Rail Injection System is the more and more popular due to the sufficient burning. The consumption market share of Passenger Vehicle is about 64.78% in 2016 and the figure is expected to be higher in the next several years. The worldwide market for Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.2% over the next five years, will reach 11100 million US$ in 2024, from 6530 million US$ in 2019, According to a New Research study. This report focuses on the Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Major Classifications are as follows:

Four-cylinder GDI

Six-cylinder GDI

Others Major Applications are as follows:

Passenger Vehicle