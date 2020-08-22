Electric Parking Brake System Market 2020 : Market Size, CAGR, Demand, In-Depth Assessment and Opportunity Analysis 2024 with Top Countries Data

Electric parking brake is a substitute of traditional handbrake. Electric parking brake eliminates the need for a parking brake lever or pedal and improves vehicle styling, space management and crashworthiness. It’s a lot easier for automakers to design their interiors and to add new features and options.

With the fast increase of automobile production, the electric parking brake market will develop fast in next years. The prospect of electric parking brake industry is good. The growth rate of European automobile production may be low, but the high penetration of electric parking brake keeps it as large market demand. The fast growing rate of automotive electric parking brake system makes it more common for general cars, not only belong to luxury cars.In the next years, the growth rate of Chinese automobile production will be higher than other regions. Almost all of top electric parking brake manufacturers have built plants in China and they have occupied large share of electric parking brake market.There is large technical gap between electric parking brakes produced by Chinese manufacturers and foreign manufacturers. To expand the market share, these domestic manufacturers must invest more money and time on research and development.As the policies published by Chinese government support domestic electric parking brake industry, both the foreign manufacturers and domestic manufacturers can get some favorable condition. The number of new competitors may be more and some may prefer to cooperate with foreign manufacturers to maximize the advantages of both sides.The market share of traditional brake is still large and the complete replacement of traditional brake still need a long time. Correspondingly, new brake technologies may appear in the future. The worldwide market for Electric Parking Brake System is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 11.2% over the next five years, will reach 11100 million US$ in 2024, from 5860 million US$ in 2019, According to a New Research study.

Caliper Integrated EPB

