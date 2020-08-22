Conveyor Market 2020 : Industry Analysis With Top Countries Data , Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

A conveyor is a common piece of mechanical handling equipment that moves materials from one location to consumer goods. Conveyor allows quick and efficient transportation for a wide variety of materials, which make them very popular in the material handling and packaging industries. Many kinds of conveying are available, and are used according to the various needs of different industries.

ATS

Daifuku

Bosch Rexroth

Beckhoff

Destaco

DÃ¼rr

Fives Group

RichardsWilcox

Dorner

SFI

SSI

Idealline

Motion Index Drives

Allied Conveyor Systems

The two largest operators account for about 23.13 % of total industry revenue in 2015. Key market players include ATS, Bosch Rexroth, Daifuku, Beckhoff, Destaco, Dürr, Fives Group, RichardsWilcox, Dorner, and SFI among others.Power & Free Conveyors covered over 65 % of the market share in 2015, and is projected to dominate the market over the estimated period. This sector is likely to rise at a CAGR of 3.39% from 2016 to 2021.Worldwide, Automobile Industry was the largest consumer of Conveyor, which is responsible for about 59.35 percent of Conveyor consumption in 2015. The remaining 40.65 percent was consumed for Electronic Industry and Consumer Goods etc.The worldwide market for Conveyor is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.4% over the next five years, will reach 740 million US$ in 2023, from 610 million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study. Report further studies the market development status and future Conveyor Market trend across the world. Also, it splits Conveyor market Segmentation by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects. Major Classifications are as follows:

Power & Free Conveyors

Programmable Conveyors

Precision Indexing Conveyors Major Applications are as follows:

Electronic Industry

Automobile Industry