COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Panel PC, typically attached with an LCD, is incorporated into the same enclosure as the motherboard and other electronic components. These are typically panel mounted and often incorporate touch screens for user interaction.

Advantech

Beckhoff

Siemens

Kontron

Nexcom

B&R Automation

American Industrial System

Avalue

IEI Technology

AAEON

AXIOMTEK

ARBOR

Mitsubishi Electric

Portwell

Cybernet

Flytech

MiTAC International Corp

ADLINK

DFI

Schneider Electric

Omron Corporation

Rein Medical

Comark

TEGUAR Computers

Captec

Athena Medical

Wincomm

ACL

Major Classifications are as follows:

Fan-enabled Panel PC

Fan-less Panel PC Major Applications are as follows:

Industry

Medical