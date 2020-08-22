Methylal Market 2020 Report : Top Manufacturers Research with Top Countries Data, Size, trends, Share, and Forecasts to 2024

Methylal Market:

Methylal is manufactured by oxidizing methanol or through reaction of formaldehyde and methanol. It is a clear, colourless flammable liquid with a low boiling point, low viscosity, and excellent dissolving power. Methylal is soluble in water and miscible with most common organic solvents. It is therefore used primarily as a solvent in the manufacturing of resins, adhesives, paint strippers, and protective coatings.

Key players/manufacturers:

INEOS

Kuraray

Lambiotte

Chemofarbe

LCY Chemical

Wangda

Shandong Snton

Changcheng

Fuhua Tongda

Kabote

Shandong Shuangqi

Anhui Jixi Sanming

Anhui Kaiyuan

Qingzhou Aoxing

Fude

Huayuan

Methanol and formaldehyde are the main raw materials. Most manufacturers produce raw materials by themselves.Methylal is often applied in solvents, polymers, fuel additive and others, of which solvent industry occupies the largest share. Methylal in China was banned to add in fuel additive in 2014. The proportion of application in the fuel additive has reduced a lot since then.The price of methylal keeps decreasing in 2015 owing to raw material price. The price is at about 475 – 1601 USD/MT in 2015. The price is closely related to the purity of methylal. High purity methylal (more than 99%) is significantly higher than the lower purity product (86%~90%). The product profit margin is about 8.36 % – 24.12% in 2015. In the next few years, we predict that price will continue to decline. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing.The worldwide market for Methylal is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -1.4% over the next five years, will reach 460 million US$ in 2023, from 500 million US$ in 2020. Major Classifications are as follows:

Superior Grade

Refined Grade

Major Applications are as follows:

Solvents

Polymers

Fuel Additive