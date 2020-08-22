Conformal Coating in Electronics Market 2020 with Top Countries Data : Market Size, Growth, Segments, Revenue, Top Manufacturers and Forecast to 2024

Conformal coating in electronics material is a thin polymeric film which ‘conforms’ to the contours of a printed circuit board to protect the board’s components.

Dow Corning

Henkel

Chase

HB Fuller

Cytec Industries

Dymax Corp

Plasma Ruggedized Solutions

The acrylic conformal coating segment accounted for the majority market share and will continue to dominate the market for the next few years. The increasing usage of conformal coatings in the automotive industry to protect electronic devices such as digital displays, PCBs, PCB assemblies, emission sensors, flow sensors, monitoring and control systems, LEDs, gaskets, seals, battery or cell power systems, fuel cells, will result in the market segment's growth.

Acrylic

Epoxy

Urethane

Silicone

Paraxylene

Others Major Applications are as follows:

Automotive Electronics

Aerospace and Defense Electronics

Electronic Electronics

Medical Electronics