Yeasts have been used in feed for many years. Both the Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy crisis (mad cow disease), and the increasing concern of customers about their diet have leaded to an increased use of clean protein sources, such as Yeast, in animal feed.

Lesaffre

Cargill

Lallemand

Alltech

Nutreco

Angel Yeast

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

ABF Ingredients

Diamond V Mills

Chr. Hansen

Pacific Ethanol

Biomin

Feed Yeast industry is not much fragmented, manufacturers are mostly in the North America and Europe. Among them, North America output value accounted for less than 43% of the total output value of global Feed Yeast. Lesaffre is the world leading manufacturer in global Feed Yeast market with the market share of 8.62% in 2015.Compared to 2014, Feed Yeast market managed to increase sales by 6.82 percent to 1171.59 M USD worldwide in 2015. Overall, the Feed Yeast performance is positive, despite the weak economic environment.In the past few years, as the main raw material price was relatively stable, with the increasing in production capacity, expected that the Feed Yeast raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and labor costs, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Feed Yeast.There are companies adding new capacities and aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The average price of Feed Yeast will fall further. The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep this trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and cost of raw materials.The worldwide market for Feed Yeast is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.0% over the next five years, will reach 1790 million US$ in 2023, from 1340 million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study.

Live yeast

Spent yeast

Yeast derivates

Others Major Applications are as follows:

Poultry

Aquatic

Livestock