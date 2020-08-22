Xanthan Gum Market 2020 Report : Top Manufacturers Research with Top Countries Data, Size, trends, Share, and Forecasts to 2024

Global "Xanthan Gum Market" Research Report presents an in-depth assessment of the Station Xanthan Gum. The Report also calculate the market size, Xanthan Gum Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Short Description About Xanthan Gum Market:

Xanthan gum is a polysaccharide secreted by the bacterium Xanthomonas campestris, used as a food additive and rheology modifier, commonly used as a food thickening agent (in salad dressings, for example) and a stabilizer (in cosmetic products, for example, to prevent ingredients from separating). It is composed of pentasaccharide repeat units, comprising glucose, mannose, and glucuronic acid in the molar ratio 2.0:2.0:1.0. It is produced by the fermentation of glucose, sucrose, or lactose. After a fermentation period, the polysaccharide is precipitated from a growth medium with isopropyl alcohol, dried, and ground into a fine powder. Later, it is added to a liquid medium to form the gum.

The research covers the current Xanthan Gum market size of the market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

CP Kelco

ADM

Jungbunzlauer

Cargill

DuPont Danisco

Vanderbilt Minerals

Fufeng Group

Deosen Biochemical

Meihua Group

Corn starch is the main raw materials. Most manufacture companies need to purchase materials from the large-sized raw materials manufacturers. Xanthan gum is often applied in food & beverage, oilfield, pharmaceutical & cosmetics industry and others. Food & beverage is the main application, which occupied 52.69% share in 2015. The world xanthan gum production market will still has a certain amount of growth due to downstream demand. The world xanthan gum production will increase at a growth rate of about 3.77%. The main consumption region will be in USA, Europe and China. The worldwide market for Xanthan Gum is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach 610 million US$ in 2023, from 610 million US$ in 2020.

Food grade

Oilfield Grade

Pharmaceutical & Cosmetics Grade

Industrial Grade Major Applications are as follows:

Food

Petroleum exploration

Pharmacy

Daily cosmetics