A heating pad is a pad used for warming of parts of the bodyï¼ˆnecks ,backs, etc.ï¼‰ in order to manage pain. Applying heat can reduce pain, relax tight muscles, and control muscle spasms. There are several types of heating pads, including microwavable, chemical and electric, within these categories are moist and dry heat options.

The research covers the current Heating Pad market size of the market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

The heating pad industry concentration is high because there are relatively small producers gets the technology to produce them, high-end products mainly from U.S. and Western European. The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The North America takes the market share of 50.2%, followed by Europe with 29.5% in 2016. China is a key production market, but it is not a key consumption market. Many U.S. and EU brands like cooperate with Chinese OEM/ODM producers. That makes China a key producer. But on the consumption market, most of Chinese do not even know this product, the China domestic market still need the market guide and market education, Chinese also prefer the massage equipment to this product for relief, the also like use herbal paste to therapy, so this market is growing slowly in China.Currently, the main type of heating pad is electric type, and the microwave tech is not so mature on People Use electrical appliances, and there is a say that all microwave products has patent according to our interview. The Chemical type is very few.The world heating pad sales market will still have a fast growth. The sales will reach 6.6 million units in 2022. The main sales regions will still be in U.S.A. and Europe.The worldwide market for Heating Pad is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.6% over the next five years, will reach 120 million US$ in 2023, from 92 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.

Microwavable Heating Pads

Electric Heating Pads

Chemical Heating Pads Major Applications are as follows:

Home Use

Medical Use

Commercial Use