COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Pile driver is a machine that drives a pile by raising a weight between guideposts and dropping it on the head of the pile.

Pile driver is a machine that drives a pile by raising a weight between guideposts and dropping it on the head of the pile. The market of pile driver in the USA is mature so the main market is replacement and some demand from industry. In the USA, current market is mainly occupied by the existing enterprises. Vermeer is the largest manufacturer with 55.56% of the production market in 2015. Caterpillar is the second one with 11.81% respectively. Other companies only account for the rest 32.64% of the market. The application of pile driver is Buildings Construction, Transport Infrastructure Construction and other applications. Buildings construction is the major application, which accounts for more than 36.10% of consumption. Transport infrastructure construction application market share is arriving at 35.00% in 2015.

Buildings Construction

Transport Infrastructure Construction