Smartwatch is an information processing device with the basic time function. The watch may communicate with external devices such as smart phones, sensors, and a wireless headset. Smartwatch often consists of two parts: Peripheral devices and software. Peripheral devices of Smartwatch may include camera, thermometer, accelerometer, altimeter, barometer, compass, GPS receiver, speaker and SDcard that is recognized as a mass storage device by a computer. Software may include Map display, scheduler, calculator, and various kinds of watch face.

The research covers the current Smartwatches market size of the market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

Apple

Samsung

Sony

Motorola/Lenovo

LG

Pebble

Fitbit

Garmin

Withings

Polar

Asus

Huawei

ZTE

inWatch

Casio

TAG Heuer

TomTom

Qualcomm

Weloop

Epson

Geak

SmartQ

Hopu

At present, in developed countries, the Smartwatch industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world's famous enterprises are mainly concentrated in USA, Korea and Japan. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, and leading technical level. However, foreign companies€™ manufacturing cost is relatively higher, compared with Chinese companies. With the development of Chinese Smartwatch production technology, their share in the international market is increasing, and competitiveness in the international market gradually increases.China€™s Smartwatch industry has developed into a national wide status with certain research and production capacity, industry product mix has gradually improved, currently. China has become a large international consumption country of Smartwatch, but the production technology is relatively laggard to produce some low-end product. The new production lines are increasing, and the high-end product is still relying on import.With the rapid growth of the national economy as well as the rapid development of smartwatch, Chinese Smartwatch market demand is exuberant, it will provide a good opportunity for the development of watch market and technology.The smartwatch manufacturer has squeezed the traditional Smartwatch market. But there are also opportunities to the watch brands which has established to deliver quality and to determine style trends for watches.Most traditional watch manufacturers also enter into the smartwatch market.The competition will more intense in next few years.The worldwide market for Smartwatches is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 22.5% over the next five years, will reach 36900 million US$ in 2023, from 10900 million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study.

Major Classifications are as follows:

Apple Watch Kit

Android Wear

Tizen

Embedded OS Major Applications are as follows:

Personal Assistance

Medical and Health

Fitness