Refractories Market

Refractories are heat-resistant materials used in high-temperature furnaces and reactors.

Short Description About Refractories Market:

Refractories are heat-resistant materials that constitute the linings for high-temperature furnaces and reactors and other processing units. In addition to being resistant to thermal stress and other physical phenomena induced by heat, refractories must also withstand physical wear and corrosion by chemical agents. ASTM C71 defines refractories as non-metallic materials having those chemical and physical properties that make them applicable for structures, or as components of systems, that are exposed to environments above 1,000 °F (811 K; 538 °C).Refractories are produced from natural and synthetic materials, usually nonmetallic, or combinations of compounds and minerals such as alumina, fireclays, bauxite, chromite, dolomite, magnesite, silicon carbide, zirconia, and others.

The research covers the current Refractories market size of the market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

RHI AG

Magnesita

Vesuvius

Plibrico

Morgan Advanced Materials

Saint-Gobain

EKW REFRACTARIOS

Mckeown International

Refractarios Naucalpan

Piro

ZEDMEX

Sajuri

Refleon

RATSA

REFRATECHNIK MEXICO

ASC Mexico

Major Classifications are as follows:

Shaped Refractories

Unshaped Refractories Major Applications are as follows:

Iron & Steel

Cement/Lime

Nonferrous Metals

Glass