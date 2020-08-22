Agricultural Micronutrients Market 2020 : Top Countries Data with Growth, Trends, Manufacturers, Share and Demands & Forecast to 2024

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Agricultural micronutrients are elements that control certain activities in crops to increase the yield and improve their quality. These agricultural micronutrients help in protecting crops from insects and infections, ensuring the proper growth of crops and good health of supply chain and consumers.

BASF

Dow Chemical

Akzonobel

Agrium

Land O’lakes

Yara International

The Mosaic Company

Helena Chemical Company

Nufarm

Coromandel International

Haifa Chemicals

The foliar segment is projected to be the fastest-growing in terms of mode of application. The soil segment is estimated to dominate the agricultural micronutrients market during the forecast period.

Zinc

Copper

Boron

Iron

Manganese

Molybdenum

Soil

Foliar