Fab materials are used in different stages of semiconductor fabrication processes such as etching, oxidation, deposition, and planarization.

Air Liquide

BASF

Dow Cornin

DuPont

Hitachi Chemical

Fujimi Incorporated

The Linde Group

Solvay

Honeywell International

Kanto Chemicals

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

Mitsui Chemicals

Merck

JSR

BlueStar New Chemical Materials

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Versum Materials

Fab materials are used in different stages of semiconductor fabrication processes such as etching, oxidation, deposition, and planarization.

The silicon segment accounted for the major shares and dominated the fab materials market. Silicon is fundamentally used in the building materials for semiconductors, which is a crucial component for all electronic goods and consumer electronics. The extensive use of silicon due to its benefits such as low raw material cost, relatively simple processing, ease of availability, and a useful temperature range, will contribute to the growth of this market segment in the coming years. 

This market study estimates that in terms of geographic regions, APAC will be the major revenue contributor to the market. The growing demand for consumer electronics and electro-medical devices and the availability of raw materials, cheap labor, and favorable factors of production boost the growth of the electronic goods market in this region. This will increase the global demand for semiconductors and will subsequently contribute to the growth of the fab materials market in APAC.

Major Classifications are as follows:

Silicon

Electronic Gases

Photomasks

Photoresist Ancillaries

Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP)

Other Major Applications are as follows:

Electronic Consumer Goods

Electronic Medical Devices