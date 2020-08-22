Beta Carotene Market 2020 : Top Countries Data with Growth, Trends, Manufacturers, Share and Demands & Forecast to 2024

Beta carotene is an orange lipophilic terpenoid pigment found in plants and fruits. And it is a provitamin of vitamin A, meaning it is transformed to active vitamin A in the body. Beta carotene powder is a member of the carotenes, and it is distinguished by having beta-rings at both ends of the molecule. Beta carotene is the most common form of carotene in plants.

Beta Carotene belongs to a family of carotenoids, which are responsible for the yellow and orange colors present in a large variety of plants. It is the most commonly used carotenoid color in food and beverage applications. As to the Beta Carotene powder downstream application, food and beverage is the largest downstream market, which shares 59.43% of the consumption volume in 2016. The production of Beta Carotene powder is through natural product extraction, chemical synthesis, microalgae extraction and fermentation method. And chemical synthesis method took up 85.44% of the total consumption volume in 2016.Beta carotene powder production has high technology barrier and is technology intensive industry. Currently, there are many producing companies in the world beta carotene powder industry. The main market players are DSM, BASF, Allied Biotech, Chr Hansen, LYCORED, etc. Top five company production took up about 85.86% of the global market in 2016. The worldwide market for Beta Carotene is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.2% over the next five years, will reach 510 million US$ in 2023, from 500 million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study.

Natural Product Extraction

Chemical Synthesis

Fermentation Method Major Applications are as follows:

Food and Beverages

Feed Supplement

Cosmetic Additives

Drug & Health Products