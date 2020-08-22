1,2-Propanediol Market 2020 : Market Size, Top Countries Data, Industry Production, CAGR, Sales and Consumption Status, Top Manufacturers and Forecast to 2024

1, 2-Propanediol, commonly named propylene glycol (PG) or mono-propylene glycol (MPG), is a clear, colorless liquid with the consistency of syrup with formula C3H8O2.The primary outlet for 1, 2-propanediol is unsaturated polyester resins (UPRs), which are used in surface coatings and glass fiber-reinforced resins. The second-largest consumer is functional fluids such as deicing and antifreeze. 1, 2-Propanediol is also used in plasticizers and hydraulic brake fluids. Other uses are in non-ionic detergents and as a humectant in the pharmaceutical, cosmetics, animal foodstuffs and ­tobacco industries. It is also an excellent solvent and extractant.

Dow

Lyondell Basell

Huntsman

INEOS

BASF

ADM

Sumitomo Chemical (Nihon Oxirane)

SKC

Repsol

Asahi Kasei

Shell

Tongling Jintai Chemical

Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical

CNOOC and Shell Petrochemicals

Hi-tech Spring Chemical

Daze Group

1, 2-Propanediol which usually called as propylene glycol (PG) is a kind of bulk petrochemical that has been found widely used to produce unsaturated polyester resins (UPR), functional fluids, cosmetics, pharmaceutics and food, liquid detergents, etc. Unsaturated polyester resins are the largest market of 1, 2-Propanediol, with a global consumption market share of 35.73%. The market share is higher in developing areas like China. The demand of functional fluids is stable, with its major market founded in Europe and North America. The market of 1, 2-Propanediol is quite concentrated, with the top four companies take 53.93% of global market in 2015. Leading players in this industry are Dow, Lyondell Basell, Huntsman, INEOS, BASF, ADM, Sumitomo Chemical (Nihon Oxirane), SKC, etc, among which. Dow dominate the market in North America and Europe with a market share of 31.44% and five global manufacturing facilities include Stade plant, one of the world's largest capacity plants. The global market of 1, 2-Propanediol has been faced with overcapacity for quite a few years, which is especially severe in China. The average capacity utilization rate in China can hardly reach 60% for the years. However, in the further, the market of 1, 2-Propanediol would be expected to be promising due to adjustment of industrial structure and surging demand in food and pharmaceutical areas. The worldwide market for 1,2-Propanediol is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.7% over the next five years, will reach 4880 million US$ in 2023, from 3910 million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study. Major Classifications are as follows:

Industrial Grade

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade Major Applications are as follows:

Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR)

Functional Fluids

Cosmetics

Pharmaceutics and Food

Liquid Detergents