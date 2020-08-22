1,2-Propanediol Market 2020 : Market Size, Top Countries Data, Industry Production, CAGR, Sales and Consumption Status, Top Manufacturers and Forecast to 2024
COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.
Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
Short Description About 1,2-Propanediol Market:
1, 2-Propanediol, commonly named propylene glycol (PG) or mono-propylene glycol (MPG), is a clear, colorless liquid with the consistency of syrup with formula C3H8O2.The primary outlet for 1, 2-propanediol is unsaturated polyester resins (UPRs), which are used in surface coatings and glass fiber-reinforced resins. The second-largest consumer is functional fluids such as deicing and antifreeze. 1, 2-Propanediol is also used in plasticizers and hydraulic brake fluids. Other uses are in non-ionic detergents and as a humectant in the pharmaceutical, cosmetics, animal foodstuffs and tobacco industries. It is also an excellent solvent and extractant.
The research covers the current 1,2-Propanediol market size of the market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:
Scope of the 1,2-Propanediol Market Report: This report focuses on the 1,2-Propanediol in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.1, 2-Propanediol which usually called as propylene glycol (PG) is a kind of bulk petrochemical that has been found widely used to produce unsaturated polyester resins (UPR), functional fluids, cosmetics, pharmaceutics and food, liquid detergents, etc. Unsaturated polyester resins are the largest market of 1, 2-Propanediol, with a global consumption market share of 35.73%. The market share is higher in developing areas like China. The demand of functional fluids is stable, with its major market founded in Europe and North America. The market of 1, 2-Propanediol is quite concentrated, with the top four companies take 53.93% of global market in 2015. Leading players in this industry are Dow, Lyondell Basell, Huntsman, INEOS, BASF, ADM, Sumitomo Chemical (Nihon Oxirane), SKC, etc, among which. Dow dominate the market in North America and Europe with a market share of 31.44% and five global manufacturing facilities include Stade plant, one of the world€™s largest capacity plants. The global market of 1, 2-Propanediol has been faced with overcapacity for quite a few years, which is especially severe in China. The average capacity utilization rate in China can hardly reach 60% for the years. However, in the further, the market of 1, 2-Propanediol would be expected to be promising due to adjustment of industrial structure and surging demand in food and pharmaceutical areas. The worldwide market for 1,2-Propanediol is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.7% over the next five years, will reach 4880 million US$ in 2023, from 3910 million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study.
Report further studies the market development status and future 1,2-Propanediol Market trend across the world. Also, it splits 1,2-Propanediol market Segmentation by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects.
Major Classifications are as follows:
Major Applications are as follows:
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of 1,2-Propanediol in these regions, from 2014 to 2024, covering
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
