Phosphate ester, is an ester derived from an alcohol and phosphoric acid. It can be also called as organophosphate because these molecules have a phosphate group bonded to carbon. Phosphate ester is widely used in pesticides, lubricants, surfactants, flame retardants.

Chemtura

Dow

ExxonMobil

Akzo Nobel

Elementis Specialties

Solvay

Ashland

IsleChem

BASF

Custom Synthesis

Croda

Stepan

Eastman

Colonial Chemical

Clariant

Lanxess

Castrol Limited

Kao

Ajinomoto

Fortune

Zhenxing

Ankang

This report focuses on the Phosphate Ester in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.USA, Europe and China are the main consumption areas. During 2011 and 2015, USA phosphate esters consumption increased from 37668 MT to 42553 MT, while Europe phosphate ester consumption increased from 32740 MT to 37443 MT. Due to the fast development of automobile industry, China phosphate esters consumption surged to 36817 MT with an average growth rate of 12.32%.Considering the demand of downstream industry, market participants think that the phosphate ester will have a promising market potential in the future.

Monophosphate

Diphosphate

Triphosphate Major Applications are as follows:

Flame Retardants

Lubricants

Cleaning Products