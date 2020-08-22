Network Forensics Market 2020 Report : Top Manufacturers Research with Top Countries Data, Size, trends, Share, and Forecasts to 2024

Increased need to secure networks from advanced attacks, such as ransomware, DDoS, and APTs is expected to drive the network forensics market.

The research covers the current Network Forensics market size of the market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

IBM

CISCO SYSTEMS

FIREEYE

SYMANTEC

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS

EMC RSA

VIAVI SOLUTIONS

LOGRHYTHM

NIKSUN

APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions. North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Network Forensics. Europe also play important roles in global market. Major Classifications are as follows:

IDS/IPS

SIEM

Threat Intelligence

Packet Capture Analysis

Analytics Major Applications are as follows:

Medical Authorities

Education Authorities

Retail

Manufacturing

IT

Energy