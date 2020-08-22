Polymer Emulsions Market 2020 with Top Countries Data : Market Size, Growth, Segments, Revenue, Top Manufacturers and Forecast to 2024

Polymer Emulsions are monomers dissolved in water. They are also known as waterborne solvent because of their high water content. They are one of the fastest growing categories of specialty chemicals in the world. Polymer Emulsions have superior usability and safety standards. Polymer emulsions also have better recyclability and lifespan when compared to solvent-borne polymers.

BASF

Dow

Trinseo(Styron)

Akzonobel

Wacker

Celanese

Arkema

Clariant AG

Hexion

Synthomer

DIC Corporation

Dairen Chemical

Omnova Solutions

Nuplex Industries

Sumitomo Chemical

Showa Denko

Lubrizol Corporation

Jiangsu Sunrising

Batf Group

Sinopec Sichuan

Beijing Eastern

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Key product classifications include acrylics, SB latex, polyurethane dispersions and vinyl acetate polymers. Among these, acrylics segment dominates with over 36% share in 2015, and the vinyl acetate polymers occupies for approximately 24%, the SB latex for approximately 16%.Paints & coatings have emerged as the dominant application over the recent years, with over 44 % market share. Such robust growth rate is a result of increasing acrylics usage in the paints & coatings industry. Regulatory framework favoring environment friendly applications with low VOC content is a key driver for this application.Geographically, Asia pacific emulsion polymer market has been the largest regional consumer, followed by Europe and North America. Rapid industrialization, urbanization and massive construction spending initiatives are the key factors behind such dominance and growth opportunities. China and Japan are the two largest consumers in Asia, and simultaneously China is the second producer in 2015. North America and Europe are projected to witness moderate growth in the near future. Other regions such as Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to witness stable market growth over the forecast period.The worldwide market for Polymer Emulsions is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.9% over the next five years, will reach 37600 million US$ in 2023, from 28200 million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study. Report further studies the market development status and future Polymer Emulsions Market trend across the world. Also, it splits Polymer Emulsions market Segmentation by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects. Major Classifications are as follows:

Acrylics

Vinyl Acetate Polymer

SB Latex

Polyurethane Dispersion

Others Major Applications are as follows:

Paints & coatings

Adhesives & sealants

Paper & paperboards

Textiles & non-woven