Short Description About Isooctyl Acrylate Market:

Isooctyl acrylate, (CAS: 29590-42-9, C11H20O2), is a kind of liquid acrylates. It is a low viscosity, mono-functional monomer which acts as a reactive diluent. It offers adhesion along with good water resistance, good weatherability, high flexibility and low shrinkage.

The research covers the current Isooctyl Acrylate market size of the market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

3M

Sartomer

Meryer

Energy Chemical

Hanhong

Isooctyl acrylate is an intermediate also used for the synthesis of acrylic polymers. It is also used for ink industry. In 2015, production of isooctyl acrylate used in acrylic polymers took about 79.66%.Due to the shortage of raw material, 3M and Sartomer were only two manufacturers all over the world from 2015. In 2015, manufacturers such as Miwon Specialty Chemicals and Osaka Organic Chemicals (Japan) had stopped their production. According to our research, Osaka Organic Chemicals (Japan) has not decided whether they would restart the acrylic polymers production. Miwon Specialty Chemicals's M1084, IOA was also not produced any more.Because of the raw material limitation, we predict that there will be still two manufacturers in the future. There may be new entrants in this industry until they solve raw material barrier. In 2022, global acrylic polymers may be 2480 Kg. Price may be 33 USD/Kg by then.The worldwide market for Isooctyl Acrylate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study.

Laboratory Grade

Chemical Grade Major Applications are as follows:

Inks

Acrylic Polymers