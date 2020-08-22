Trampoline Market 2020 Report : Top Manufacturers Research with Top Countries Data, Size, trends, Share, and Forecasts to 2024

A trampoline is a device consisting of a piece of taut, strong fabric stretched over a steel frame using many coiled springs.

JumpSport

Skywalker

Pure Fun

Vuly

Domijump

Stamina

Upper Bounce

Airmaster Trampoline

Luna

Springfree

Jump King

Sportspower

Plum Products

Fourstar

Jumpflex

In consumption market, North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. Australia is a fast-growing market of trampoline. Trampoline has three types, which include mini trampoline, medium trampoline and large trampoline. And each type has different application people and places relatively. With entertainment and fitness effect of trampoline, the downstream application industries will need more trampoline products. So, trampoline has a huge market potential in the future. The major raw materials for trampoline are steel pipe and PVC materials, and other auxiliary chemicals. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of trampoline. The production cost of trampoline is also an important factor which could impact the price of trampoline. We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents decreasing trend according to the economy development status and international competition. Also, there is fluctuation in gross margin. The worldwide market for Trampoline is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.6% over the next five years, will reach 440 million US$ in 2024, from 380 million US$ in 2019, according to a New Research study. This report focuses on the Trampoline in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Domestic Use

Trampoline Park Use

Other Major Applications are as follows:

Mini

Medium