COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

A biologic is a medicine made using a living system, and historically this was often an animal. Most products being developed as biosimilars are recombinant proteins, or proteins derived from genetically engineered DNA. In this report is a biologic defined as proteins, peptides, hormones or antibodies drugs production by bio-engineered technology, but does not include a vaccine.

Roche

Amgen

AbbVie

Sanofi-Aventis

Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer

Novo Nordisk

Eli Lilly

Novartis

Merck

3sbio

Changchun High Tech

CP Guojian

Biotech

Gelgen

Innovent

Dong Bao

Most of biologics manufacturer are concentrated in US, Germany,UK and other developed countries. But in biosimilars industry the situation is different, manufacturer in developing countries play a very important role. Through the research we tend to believe that the growth of biologics industry maybe slow but high profits during the period of patent may attractive. As to biosimilars, now is a changce for newcomers and they will greatly change the industry. The worldwide market for Biologics and Biosimilars is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.5% over the next five years, will reach 272400 million US$ in 2024, from 209400 million US$ in 2019, according to a New Research study. This report focuses on the Biologics and Biosimilars in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Major Classifications are as follows:

Tumor

Diabetes

Cardiovascular

Hemophilia

Other Major Applications are as follows:

Monoclonal Antibodies

Interferon

Erythropoietin

Insulin

Vaccines