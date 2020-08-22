Wrist Watch Market 2020 : Top Countries Data with Growth, Trends, Manufacturers, Share and Demands & Forecast to 2024

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Watch is a small timepiece intended to be carried or worn by a person. It is designed to keep working despite the motions caused by the person’s activities. A wristwatch is designed to be worn on a wrist, attached by a watch strap or other type of bracelet.

Swatch Group

Rolex

Richemont

LVMH

Fossil

Citizen

Seiko

Patek Philippe

Casio

Chopard

Audemars Piguet

Movado Group

Kering

Breitling

Franck Muller

Folli Follie

Festina

Morellato & Sector

Time Watch

Fiyta

Rossini

Ebohr

Sea-Gull

Rarone

Geya

Poscer

Golgen

Movebest

Polaris

At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the wrist watch industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world's large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Switzerland, Japan, etc. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position. But foreign companies' manufacturing cost is relatively high, compared with Chinese companies, so the manufacturing cost has competitive disadvantage, as the Chinese wrist watch production enterprise technology continues to improve, their share in the international market will increase competitiveness.. Chinese wrist watch industry has developed into a national industry with certain research and production capacity, industry product mix has gradually improved, currently China has become international wrist watch largest manufacture country, in addition to middle and low wrist watch products, some leading companies have been able to provide some high-end wrist watch products, so they have already had a competitive edge in the international arena. With the rapid growth of the national economy as well as the rapid development of downstream industries, Chinese wrist watch market demand is exuberant so it can provide a good opportunity for the development of wrist watch market and technology. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area and the future will still have more new investment entering the field. Along with the development of Chinese domestic equipment, Chinese domestic equipment has been very mature and advanced, and the performance distance has been shortened compared with the imported equipment. Although wrist watch brings a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field. The worldwide market for Wrist Watch is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.3% over the next five years, will reach 64300 million US$ in 2024, from 47400 million US$ in 2019, according to a New Research study. This report focuses on the Wrist Watch in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Daliy Use

Collection

Others Major Applications are as follows:

Sport Watches

Luxury Watches

Diamond Watches

Quartz Watches

Mechanical Watches

Water Resistant Watches