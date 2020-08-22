Mountain Bicycles Market 2020 : Industry Analysis With Top Countries Data , Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024
Global "Mountain Bicycles Market" Research Report presents an in-depth assessment of the Station Mountain Bicycles. The Report also calculate the market size, Mountain Bicycles Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate.
COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.
Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
Short Description About Mountain Bicycles Market:
A mountain bike or mountain bicycle (abbreviated Mtn Bike or MTB) is a bicycle designed for off-road cycling. Mountain bikes share similarities with other bikes, but incorporate features designed to enhance durability and performance in rough terrain. These typically include a front or full suspension, large knobby tires, more durable wheels, more powerful brakes, and lower gear ratios for climbing steep grades. Mountain bikes are typically ridden on mountain trails, single track, fire roads, and other unpaved surfaces. This type of terrain commonly has rocks, roots, loose dirt, and steep grades. Many trails have additional TTF’s (Technical Trail Features) such as log piles, log rides, rock gardens, skinnies, gap jumps, and wall-rides. Mountain bikes are built to handle these types of terrain and features. The heavy-duty construction combined with stronger rims and wider tires has also made this style of bicycle popular with urban riders and couriers who must navigate through potholes and over curbs.
The research covers the current Mountain Bicycles market size of the market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:
Scope of the Mountain Bicycles Market Report:
The global Mountain Bicycles sales is estimated to reach about 15597 K Units by the end of 2020, which is expected to reach 19580 K Units in 2022. Overall, the Mountain Bicycles products performance is positive with the current environment status. Currently, there are many players in Mountain Bicycles market. The main market players internationally are Giant, Trek, Specialized, Cannondale, Santa Cruz, GT Bicycles, Scott, Yeti, Merida, Kona, Rocky Mountain Bicycles, XDS and etc. Brands like Giant, Trek, Specialized and Merida, XDS are also playing important roles in Mountain Bicycles industry. The competition will be more intense in the following years. China (including Taiwan) is the biggest production areas for Mountain Bicycles, taking about 83.21% market share in 2016 (based on output volume), Europe followed the second, with about 8.44% market share. In Consumption market, sales of Mountain Bicycles in Europe will increase to be 5601 K Units in 2020 from 4490 K Units in 2012, which is the biggest consumption area in current market pattern. North America ranks the second largest consumption area, with sales volume and market share of 5127 K Units and 34.47% in 2016. The worldwide market for Mountain Bicycles is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.1% over the next five years, will reach 6840 million US$ in 2024, from 5070 million US$ in 2019, according to a New Research study.
This report focuses on the Mountain Bicycles in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Report further studies the market development status and future Mountain Bicycles Market trend across the world. Also, it splits Mountain Bicycles market Segmentation by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Mountain Bicycles in these regions, from 2014 to 2024, covering
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

