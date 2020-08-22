Heated Clothing Market 2020 Report : Top Manufacturers Research with Top Countries Data, Size, trends, Share, and Forecasts to 2024

This report studies the Heated Clothing market. Most heated clothing is designed for cold-weather sports and activities, such as motorcycle riding, downhill skiing, diving, winter biking, and snowmobiling, trekking and for outdoor workers such as construction workers and carpenters.

Gerbing

Venture Heat

S&THONG

EXO²

Ravean

Warm & Safe

Volt Resistance

Blaze Wear

Warmthru

Milwaukee Tool

The heated clothing industry concentration is high because there are relatively small producers gets the technology to produce them, high-end products mainly from U.S. and Western European. The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The United States takes the market share of 47%, followed by Europe with 41% in 2016. China is a key production market, but it is not a key consumption market. Many U.S. and EU brands like cooperate with Chinese OEM/ODM producers. That makes China a key producer. But on the consumption market, most of Chinese do not even know this product, the China domestic market still need the market guide and market education. The worldwide market for Heated Clothing is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 18.6% over the next five years, will reach 120 million US$ in 2024, from 44 million US$ in 2019, according to a New Research study. This report focuses on the Heated Clothing in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Outdoor Sports

Outdoor Construction

Others Major Applications are as follows:

Heated Jackets

Heated Pants

Heated Accessories