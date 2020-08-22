High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Market 2020 : Industry Analysis With Top Countries Data , Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024

High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) is a metal casting that is characterized by forcing molten metal under high pressure into a mold cavity.

Nemak

GF Automotive

Ahresty

Ryobi

Endurance Technologies

Dynacast

Handtmann

Guangdong Hongtu

KPSNC

Chongqing Yujiang

Alteams

Ashok Minda

FAIST

Aurrenak

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) in the regions of United States and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC). By contrast, in developing countries, health management consciousness just begins to be popular in recent years, so, High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) industry is currently in the growth period in developing countries. The worldwide market for High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.1% over the next five years, will reach 15400 million US$ in 2024, from 10800 million US$ in 2019, according to a New Research study. This report focuses on the High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Engine Parts

Body Assemblies

Transmission Parts

Others Major Applications are as follows:

Aluminum

Magnesium

Zinc