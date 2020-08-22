Plant Extracts Market 2020 : Top Countries Data with Growth, Trends, Manufacturers, Share and Demands & Forecast to 2024

Plant Extracts is a kind of matter which extracts from the plant or the parts of plant by the suitable solvent or methods, it can used to the pharmaceutical industry, food industry, healthy industry, beauty industry and other industries.

Indena

Network

Schwabe

Pharmachem

Naturex

Ipsen

Provital Group

Bioforce

Euromed

Sabinsa

Tsumura&Co

Chenguang Biotech

Rainbow

BGG

Organic Herb

Conba Group

Gaoke Group

JiaHerb

Green-Health

Lgberry

Layn

Novanat

LIWAH

Xi’an High Tech

Wagott Bio-Tech

Active Ingredients

Natural Remedies

Bioprex Labs

Arjuna Natural

Alchem

North America is mainly used for food additives. Plant Extracts is widely used in Europe for medicine industry. For the emerging market, China is expected to have high consumption in the next few years. For the demand of high concentration and high quality Plant Extracts, the price and is expected to increase but in a small scale. Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Plant Extracts industry will still be a highly energetic industry. Although sales of Plant Extracts brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support, do not to enter into the Plant Extracts field hastily. The worldwide market for Plant Extracts is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 15.2% over the next five years, will reach 24600 million US$ in 2024, from 10500 million US$ in 2019, according to a New Research study. This report focuses on the Plant Extracts in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Herbal Extracts

Phytochemicals

Spices

Essential Oils and Natural Extracts

Flavors and Fragrances

Others Major Applications are as follows:

Non-standardized Extracts