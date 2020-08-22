Microwave Oven Market 2020 : Market Size, Top Countries Data, Industry Production, CAGR, Sales and Consumption Status, Top Manufacturers and Forecast to 2024

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Microwave oven is a kitchen appliance that heats and cooks food by exposing it to electromagnetic radiation in the microwave frequency range. This induces polar molecules in the food to rotate and produce thermal energy in a process known as dielectric heating. Microwave ovens heat foods quickly and efficiently because excitation is fairly uniform in the outer 25–38 mm (1–1.5 inches) of a homogeneous, high water content food item; food is more evenly heated throughout than generally occurs in other cooking techniques.

Galanz

Midea

Electrolux

Whirlpool

Panasonic

Samsung

Daewoo

BSH Home Appliances

SHARP

LG

Brandt

GE (Haier)

Candy Group

Moulinex

Currently, there are many producing companies in the world. The main market players are Galanz, Midea, Electrolux, Whirlpool, Panasonic, Samsung, Daewoo, BSH Home Appliances, SHARP, LG, Brandt, GE (Haier), Candy Group, Moulinex, Breville and so on. The production value of Microwave Ovens is about 8000.1 Million USD in 2020. China is the largest production regions of Microwave Ovens, with a production value market share nearly 48.89% in 2020. The second place is Europe; following China with the production value market share over 15.14% in 2020. North America is another important production market of Microwave Ovens. Microwave Ovens used in Household and Commercial places. Report data showed that 68.69% of the Microwave Ovens market demand in Household and 31.31% in Commercial in 2020. There are three kinds of Commercial Microwave Ovens, which are Under 1 Cu. Ft Type, 1 to 1.9 Cu. Ft Type and Over 2 Cu.ft Type. Under 1 Cu. Ft Type is important in the Microwave Ovens, with a production market share nearly 57.35% in 2020. Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Microwave Ovens industry will still be a relative steady industry. Sales of Microwave Ovens have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries. The worldwide market for Microwave Oven is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.5% over the next five years, will reach 10400 million US$ in 2024, from 8000 million US$ in 2019, according to a New Research study. This report focuses on the Microwave Oven in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Household Use

Commercial Use Major Applications are as follows:

Under 1 Cu. Ft Type

1 to 1.9 Cu. Ft Type