market players. The initial stage of laboratory and animal testing, followed by a detailed clinical research and FDA examination makes the overall procedure of regulatory approvals way too long, posing a myriad of challenges for the market players.

After the three-staged testing, FDA also conducts a post-market drug safety of the concerned product, wherein it closely examines the safety parameters after they are commercialized for consumption. To deal with these challenges, manufacturers active in the EPA and DHA Omega 3 ingredients market are focusing on end-to-end adherence of the manufacturing process with the established set of rules, which will help them gain competitive advantages over their rivals.

Tapping the Untapped – Brands Eye New Opportunities in Personal Care

Companies active in the EPA and DHA ingredients market are working on influential marketing- a game-changer deciding their fate in the competitive market space. Brands are experimenting with innovative packaging models as a key marketing gimmick, which helps them sway consumer decision-making and stack the odds in their favor. As the demand for functional ingredients continues to grow at a breakneck pace, it has become essential for market players to work on new product developments whilst retaining their core competencies. For instance, in 2018, KD Pharma Group unveiled the launch of two of its exclusive DHA and EPA Omega 3 ingredients for use in multiple applications, including food and beverages, dietary supplements, infant nutrition, and animal feed. Manufacturers are also shifting their strategic focus toward alliances, primarily mergers and acquisitions, to expand their technology & manufacturing bases and successfully meet the market demand for highest quality EPA and DHA Omega 3 ingredients in response to label expansions and favorable clinical research.

Market players are focusing on few of the untapped corners in the personal care and cosmetics market, as the use of Omega 3 ingredients in personal care is on its way to outgrow its phase of dormancy. The use of EPA and DHA Omega 3 ingredients in personal care and cosmetics spectrum has been pushed by multiple research findings, which have attested the ‘anti-aging’ effects of these ingredients. EPA and DHA Omega 3 ingredients have also been long known for their skin reparative effects and are being widely accepted by personal care and cosmetic providers, which is further reflecting future opportunities for the market players to reap high profits from.

