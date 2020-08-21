Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Market to Undertake Strapping Growth During 2018 to 2026

An exclusive market study published by Fact.MR on the Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes market offers insights related to how the market is projected to grow over the forecast period (2019-2029). The objective of the report is to enable our readers to understand the various aspects of the Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes market and assist them to formulate impactful business strategies. Furthermore, the different factors that are expected to influence the current and future dynamics of the Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes market are discussed in the presented study.

According to the report, the Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes market is set to reach a market value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 and register a CAGR growth of ~XX% during the assessment period. The report offers an in-depth understanding of the Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes supply chain, value, and volume chain across the various regional markets.

The published report provides a deep understanding of the Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes market by segregating the market into different segments such as region, application, and end-use industry.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape in the reinforced thermoplastic pipes market profiles the prominent players operating in the reinforced thermoplastic pipes market space. Few of the profiled players in the reinforced thermoplastic pipes market report include Shawcor Ltd., Pipelife Nederland B.V., CGH – Belgium, Aerosun Corporation, Polyflow LLC., Cosmoplast Industrial Company, and MFX DO BRASIL EQUIPAMENTOS DE PETROLÉO LTDA.

Shawcor Ltd., a key player of the reinforced thermoplastic pipes market, operates via two reportable business segments namely Pipeline and Pipe Services and Petrochemical & Industrial. The company acquired Tubular Inspection and Management ("TIM") and Global Poly businesses operated by Flint Field Services Ltd. in 2015, in a bid to extend its current service offerings in composite production systems.

Cosmoplast Industrial Company, a leading player of the reinforced thermoplastic pipes market, manufactures RTP at its joint venture facility along with Technip Coflexlite at its Abu Dhabi faculty since 2004. Some of the pipeline system offerings of the company include uPVC pipe system, HDPE pipe system, and Plumbing systems.

Polyflow LLC., a key player of the reinforced thermoplastic pipes market, opening of a sales office in the Eastern Hemisphere in 2018, in a bid to support an expanding international client base.

Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Market – Definition

Reinforced thermoplastic pipes (RTP) comprise of three layers, which include the thermoplastic liner, the structural layer, and the protective layer. In general, the structural layer of reinforced thermoplastic pipes refers to a helically wrapped high-strength fiber, such as aramid, that is pivotal for the strength to the pipe. The outer layer and liner of reinforced thermoplastic pipes are made of polyethylene raised temperature resins and high density polyethylene (HDPE),

Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Market Structure

The reinforced thermoplastic pipes market has been segmented by reinforcement material, by pipe diameter, by end-use, by classification, and by region. By reinforcement material, the reinforced thermoplastic pipes market has been segmented into aramid and others. By pipe diameter, the reinforced thermoplastic pipes market has been segmented into up to 4”, 5" & 6", and Others (up to 12”).

By classification, the reinforced thermoplastic pipes market has been classified into HDPE, Polyamide, Polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF), and others. By end-use, the reinforced thermoplastic pipes market has been segmented into water distribution, oil & gas, chemical, and others. The reinforced thermoplastic pipes market has been gauged across key regions including North America, Europe, China, Japan, SEA and other APAC, and MEA.

