Vanilla Industry | Future Growth, Business Prospects and Forecast to 2023

Vanilla is widely used in personal care products due to its fragrance. It is also used in the rubber industry to counter the unpleasant odor. Additionally, the anticlastogenic effect of vanillin, the compound found in vanilla, has led to its use in sun care products. This compound protects cells from harmful ultraviolet (UV) radiation and X-rays. Thus, these factors are expected to boost the growth of the Global Vanilla Industry in the near future.

Segmentation

The global vanilla market has been segmented on the basis of form, category, application, and region.

On the basis of form, the global vanilla has been segmented into liquid, powder, and others. The liquid segment is projected to be the largest and fastest-growing during the forecast period due to the wide availability and convenience of the liquid form of vanilla.

The global vanilla market has been classified, by category, as organic and conventional. The conventional segment is expected to be the larger market owing to the easy availability and lower prices of conventional vanilla as compared to organically grown vanilla.

The global vanilla market has been segmented, by application, into food & beverage, personal care, and others. The food & beverage segment is projected to account for the largest share of the global vanilla market due to the widespread use of vanilla in the bakery and confectionery, dairy and frozen desserts, and beverages sub-segments, among others.

Key Players

A. Weber and CO. (US)

Organic Spices Inc (US)

Sensient Technologies Corporation (US)

Symrise AG (Germany)

Penta International Corporation (US)

Nielsen-Massey Vanillas Inc. (US)

Kerry Group plc (Ireland)

Heilala Vanilla Limited (New Zealand)

Firmenich SA (Switzerland)

Doehler GmbH (Germany)

Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the global vanilla market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

North America is expected to account for the largest revenue share of the global vanilla market during the review period due to increasing use in various industries in the region. Moreover, the region is home to several players active in the global vanilla market.

The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period as market players are expanding their operations in the region.

