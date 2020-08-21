Baby Wipes Market | Research, Business Statistics and Growth to 2023

Baby wipes are moist or dry cotton tissue or pads used for wiping sensitive skin of the infants. They are either bulked or individually wrapped in an airtight pouch or a dispensable box. These wipes are made with either synthetic cloth or natural material such as cotton. The baby wipes are either dipped and dried in a cleansing solution or packed with it along with natural or synthetic stabilizers.

The baby wipes market has been divided on the basis of types into dry and wet. The market is dominated by dry baby wipes which are sterilized and dried cotton wipes. However, the market of wet wipes is expected to increase mainly due to the fact that they provide safety from skin irritation and have adsorbed cleanser/antiseptic in the wipes cotton. However, cost of wet wipes is considerably higher compared to dry wipes, hence, wet wipes have a greater market share in developed regions, but their share is expected to increase in the developing regions with growing disposable per-capita income.

Based on the type of material, the global Baby Wipes Market Size includes natural, synthetic, and blended. The synthetic segment is expected to dominate the material segment during the forecast period as they are affordable and may require low production cost to the companies. However, with increasing awareness regarding harmful chemicals and keeping in mind the sensitive skin of the babies, the demand for natural and organic baby wipes is expected to increase in the coming year. Also, increasing disposable income in the developing regions would further help the market growth during the forecast period. Blended type of baby wipes which are made from partly natural and part artificial fibers are expected to surge with the highest growth rate due the factors of affordability and skin-friendliness.

According to distribution channel, the market of baby wipes has been divided into store-based and non-store-based. The store-based segment which is expected to dominate the baby wipes segment mainly because of wider distribution network. However, online retail of baby wipes is expected to outplay brick and mortar retail in the coming years with competitive pricing and buying convenience.

Moreover, non-store-based segment which is online shopping, is expected to grow fastest due increasing smart phones and internet penetration in the developing regions. Increasing disposable income is expected to further help the market growth during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The global baby wipes market has been regionally segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World.

North America is expected to dominate due to higher product awareness and high demand of natural and organic baby wipes. However, market of Asia Pacific is expected to propel with the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. Large population size and increasing disposable income in the region are expected to fuel the market of baby wipes during the forecast period. Other factors helping the market in the region includes growing awareness related to baby hygiene and increasing penetration of online retail.

Segmentation

The global baby wipes market has been segmented based on material, type, distribution channel, and region.

By source the market is segmented into natural, blended, and synthetic.

By type the market is segmented into dry and wet.

The global baby wipes market has been classified on the basis of distribution channel into store-based and non-store-based.

