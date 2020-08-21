Abrasive Market 2020 Worldwide Opportunities, Driving Forces, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Future Potential | The Insight Partners

Abrasive Market Forecast to 2027 – Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type (Coated, Bonded, and Super Abrasives); Material Type (Synthetic and Natural); and Application (Machinery, Metal Fabrication, Automotive, Electronics, Construction, and Others)

Abrasive Market research report delivers a comprehensive study on production capacity, consumption, import and export for all major regions across the world.

The leading companies in Global Abrasive Market are analyzed in the report along with their business overview, operations, financial analysis, SWOT profile and Abrasive Market products and services.

Some of the key players influencing the abrasive market are 3M, Cosentino, Henkel AG & Co., Murugappa Group, Robert Bosch Gmbh, E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Fujimi Incorporated, Saint-Gobain, Asahi Diamond Industrial Co., Ltd., and Carborundum Universal among others.

Abrasives are used in a diverse range of domestic, industrial, and technological application areas for shaping a work-piece. Abrasives can either be natural such as garnet, emery, corundum, and pumice or synthetic abrasives such as synthetic diamond, silicon carbide, alumina, and others. The various types of abrasives include coated, bonded, and super abrasives. Coated abrasive is attached to any material including cloth, paper, polyester, resin, or metal. Bonded abrasives are made of resin, clay, rubber, or glass. Rise in the demand from the automotive industry has majorly fueled the growth of the global abrasive market. However, stringent government regulations and volatile raw material prises are expected to hinder the growth of the market at a noticeable extent. Growth in emerging economies is projected to be opportunistic for the market growth over the forecast period.

