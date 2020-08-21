Consumer Mobile Payments Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Google LLC, Amazon, Apple

This fast-growing mobile phone penetration also brings with it increasingly sophisticated mobile devices, which outpace ordinary computers. Mobile payments can be a more convenient and portable means of payment than traditional payment methods because they eliminate the burden of carrying multiple plastic cards, coins and currency in a physical wallet Mobile commerce in Europe is expected to grow significantly over the next few years, with an average compound annual growth rate of 42%. In 2014, Europe experienced an all-time peak in mobile revenues and mobile transactions. According to a RetailMeNot forecast based on data from some EU countries, Europeans will be spending about Euro 45 billion via mobile devices in 2015; this currently corresponds to around 14% of all online purchases made in the EU and represents an increase of 88.7% compared to 2014. According to one study, this type of payment is up to 15 to 30 seconds faster than swiping a traditional card, signing the receipt, or entering a PIN code. That can be important to consumers, especially to those who value saving time highly, as well as being able to pay bills at any given location

According to AMA Market Analyst, the Global Consumer Mobile Payments market is expected to see growth rate of 27.1% and may see market size of USD4690.65 Billion by 2025

Latest released the research study on Global Consumer Mobile Payments Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Consumer Mobile Payments Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Consumer Mobile Payments. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Google LLC (United States), Samsung Group (South Korea), Amazon.com Inc. (United States), Apple Inc. (United States), PayPal Inc. (United States), MasterCard PLC (United States), Visa Inc. (United States), American Express Co. (United States), Mahindra ComViva (India) and Orange SA (France).

Market Drivers

The rapid growth in online retailing

The rise in demand for easy and hassle-free purchase of goods and services results in increased preference of consumers toward digital and cashless payments

Market Trend

Upsurging Demand due to Increasing Inclination towards E-commerce

Increasing Number of Loyalty Benefits in Mobile Environment

Opportunities

Increasing Internet Penetration and Growing M-commerce Market

Growing demand from developing countries

Restraints

Security Issues Associated with Mobile Payments

The Global Consumer Mobile Payments Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Remote (Peer-to-peer, M-commerce), Proximity (Near Field Communication, Barcode)), Application (Retail, Hospitality & Tourism, IT & Telecommunication, BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, Airline, Others), Type of Mobile Pay (Mobile Wallet/Bank Cards, Mobile Money)

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Consumer Mobile Payments Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Consumer Mobile Payments Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Consumer Mobile Payments market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Consumer Mobile Payments Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Consumer Mobile Payments

Chapter 4: Presenting the Consumer Mobile Payments Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Consumer Mobile Payments market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Consumer Mobile Payments Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Consumer Mobile Payments Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

