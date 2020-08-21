CVD Diamond Industry Studies the CVD Diamond market, CVD is an acronym for chemical vapor deposition. This means that a material is deposited from a gas onto a substrate and that chemical reactions are involved. CVD Diamond is a synthetic diamond prepared by CVD techniques. Generally, low pressure of CVD diamond is applied.

This report focuses on the CVD Diamond in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Based on type, the global CVD diamond market has been segmented into polished and rough types. Rough CVD diamond segment contributed for the largest share in the market, Polished CVD diamond segment contributed for the market share is about 47%, by both revenue and volume, owing to increasing applications as gemstone in jewelry industry. A polished high quality CVD diamond costs 30% to 40% less than the mined diamond.

Stone CVD diamonds are preferred by both gemological and industrial customers owing to their hardness, compatibility with cutting process and larger surface area. CVD diamonds are grown in lab and they are completely free of conflict. Such factors aided the segment to be the largest segment of the CVD diamond market in 2017.

The worldwide market for CVD Diamond is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.4% over the next five years, will reach 170 million US$ in 2023, from 100 million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

CVD Diamond Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

Element Six

Sumitomo Electric

MGAM

SP3

Diamond Materials

Hebei PlasmaDia

EDP

DDK

Beijing Worldia

Scio Diamond

UniDiamond

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Rough

Polished

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Machine & Cutting Tools

Thermal Applications

Electrochemical Applications

Gem Segment

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global CVD Diamond Market.

Chapter 1: Describe CVD Diamond Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of CVD Diamond, with sales, revenue, and price of CVD Diamond, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of CVD Diamond, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven CVD Diamond market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2023.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe CVD Diamond sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

