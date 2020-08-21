Contrast Media (Contrast Agents) Industry Studies a substance used to increase the contrast of structures or fluids within the body in medical imaging. Contrast agents absorb or alter external electromagnetism or ultrasound, which is different from radiopharmaceuticals, which emit radiation themselves. Contrast media enhance the radio density in a target tissue or structure.

Contrast agents are commonly used to improve the visibility of blood vessels and the gastrointestinal tract. Several types of contrast media are in use in medical imaging and they can roughly be classified based on the imaging modalities where they are used. Most common contrast agents work based on X-ray attenuation and magnetic resonance signal enhancement.

This report focuses on the Contrast Media (Contrast Agents) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The classification of contrast media includes X-ray & CT contrast media, MRI contrast media, ultrasound contrast media, and the proportion of X-ray & CT contrast media in 2017 is about 86%.

Contrast media is widely used in hospitals and clinics. The most proportion of contrast media is used in hospitals and the revenue in 2017 is 3796 M USD.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 32% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 28%.

Market competition is intense. GE, Bayer, Bracco Imaging, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Contrast Media (Contrast Agents) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.0% over the next five years, will reach 6420 million US$ in 2023, from 4790 million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Contrast Media (Contrast Agents) Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

GE

Bayer

Bracco Imaging

Guerbet Group

Hengrui Medicine

Lantheus

YRPG

BeiLu Pharma

Market Segment by Type, covers:

X-ray & CT Contrast Media

MRI Contrast Media

Ultrasound Contrast Media

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Hospitals

Clinics

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Contrast Media (Contrast Agents) Market.

Chapter 1: Describe Contrast Media (Contrast Agents) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Contrast Media (Contrast Agents), with sales, revenue, and price of Contrast Media (Contrast Agents), in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Contrast Media (Contrast Agents), for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Contrast Media (Contrast Agents) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2023.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Contrast Media (Contrast Agents) sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

