Some of the Leading key Company’s Covered for this Research are Bio4Pack GmbH, Sealpac International bv, Crown, Sealed Air, WINPAK LTD., Berry Global Inc., Dow, Bemis Company, Inc., Amcor plc, Mondi, Bollore Plastic Films Division, Cascades inc., Smurfit Kappa, Amerplast, Faerch A/S, EasyPak, ULMA Group, Packaging Corporation of America.

Global fresh meat packaging market is expected to register a steady CAGR of 3.38% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Global Fresh Meat Packaging Market: Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific

Europe: Germany, the UK, France, and Rest of Europe

North America: The US, Mexico, and Canada

Latin America: Brazil and Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa: GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa

Global Fresh Meat Packaging Market Trends:

By Packaging: Flexible Plastic, Rigid Plastic, Metal, Others

By Layer: Monolayer, 3-Layer, 5-Layer, 7-Layer, 9-Layer

By Meat Type: Beef, Poultry & Mutton, Pork, Seafood, Others

By Material Type: PE, PP, BOPP, EVOH, PVC, PA, Others

By Technology: Modified Atmosphere, Vacuum Thermoformed, Vacuum Skin, Others

By Distribution Channel: Hypermarket/Supermarkets, Grocery Stores, Online Retailing

