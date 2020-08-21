Motorcycle Gear Industry Studies the riders wear specialized clothing, safety gear, and miscellaneous equipment. Typically, motorcycle riding gear serves more than one purpose, including crash and weather protection, increased visibility, style or identification, stowing cargo, and accommodating communications devices.

Get Sample Copy of this Report at – https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/605280

This report focuses on the Motorcycle Gear in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Motorcycle has proven to be a very popular transportation motor vehicle among the middle class consumers especially in the developing regions such as Asia Pacific. In 2017, the motorcycle market increased by 4%, ending the downward trend since 2012. Thanks to the development of motorcycle industry, in 2017, the global motorcycle gear market is about 2.87 billion USD, with actual sales of 87.82 million units.

In the last several years, India motorcycle market enjoyed the fastest growth rate, becoming the largest market in 2015. On the same time, India motorcycle gear especially for Helmet market enjoyed a fast growing in the past several years. Today, China, India and Southeast Asia have been the largest 3 suppliers of motorcycle gear; represent more than 73% market in 2017.

Complete report on Motorcycle Gear Market report spread across 154 pages, profiling 26 companies and supported with tables and figures available @ https://www.orianresearch.com/enquiry-before-buying/605280 .

As the motorcycle market focus transferring to the developing regions like India and Southeast Asia, the market share of entrance door products is larger and larger. The average price of motorcycle gear is in decreasing trend from 34.7 USD/Unit in 2013 to 32.6 USD/Unit in 2017.

The worldwide market for Motorcycle Gear is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.5% over the next five years, will reach 2950 million US$ in 2023, from 2870 million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Motorcycle Gear Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

Bell, Schuberth, Fox Racing, Shoei, AlpineStar, Dainese, HJC, Shark, Arai, Nolan, Studds, YOHE, LAZER, PT Tarakusuma Indah, Jiujiang Jiadeshi, Kido Sport, OGK Kabuto, Revit, Belstaff, Hehui Group, Airoh, Pengcheng Helmets, Nanhai Xinyuan Helmets, Zhejiang Jixiang, Scoyco and Safety Helmets MFG

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Jacket

Glove

Pants

Helmets

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Men

Women

Order a Copy of Report at https://www.orianresearch.com/checkout/605280 .

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Motorcycle Gear Market.

Chapter 1: Describe Motorcycle Gear Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Motorcycle Gear, with sales, revenue, and price of Motorcycle Gear, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Motorcycle Gear, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Motorcycle Gear market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2023.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Motorcycle Gear sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

About Us

Orian Research is one of the most comprehensive collections of market intelligence reports on the World Wide Web. Our reports repository boasts of over 500000+ industry and country research reports from over 100 top publishers. We continuously update our repository so as to provide our clients easy access to the world’s most complete and current database of expert insights on global industries, companies, and products. We also specialize in custom research in situations where our syndicate research offerings do not meet the specific requirements of our esteemed clients.