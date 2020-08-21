Glass Microfiber Market Studies the materials consisting of extremely fine glass fibers, used in making various products, such as yarns, fabrics, insulators, and structural objects or parts. It is also called spun glass.

Get Sample Copy of this Report at – https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/605259 .

This report focuses on the Glass Microfiber in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The global Glass Microfiber industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in United States, Europe and China, such as Johns Manville, Unifrax, Hollingsworth and Vose, Lydall and Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma). At present, Johns Manville is the world leader, holding 17.94% sales market share in 2017.

Glass Microfiber downstream is wide and recently Glass Microfiber has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Filter Paper, Battery, Heat Preservation Materials and Others. Globally, the Glass Microfiber market is mainly driven by growing demand for Filter Paper. Filter Paper accounts for nearly 48.62% of total downstream consumption of Glass Microfiber in global.

Complete report on Glass Microfiber Market report spread across 147 pages, profiling 17 companies and supported with tables and figures available @ https://www.orianresearch.com/enquiry-before-buying/605259 .

Glass Microfiber can be mainly divided into B-Glass, C-Glass, E-Glass and A-Glass which B-Glass Microfibers captures about 48.62% of Glass Microfiber market in 2017. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from United States, Europe, China are the major leaders in the international market of Glass Microfiber.

Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Glass Microfiber consumption will show a trend of steady growth.

The worldwide market for Glass Microfiber is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.4% over the next five years, will reach 2080 million US$ in 2023, from 1610 million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Glass Microfiber Market Segment by Manufacturers:

KapStone, Glatfelter, International Paper, Domtar, SMW, Georgia-Pacific, Ahlstrom-Munksj, Kohler, UPM, Oji Group, Mondi, Stora Enso, Sappi, Fedrigoni, Nippon Paper, Onyx Glass Microfibers and Wausau Coated Products, Inc.

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Decor Paper

Release Liner Paper

Packaging Paper

Printing Paper

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Packaging & Labeling

Building & Construction

Food Service

Business and Communication

Industrial

Printing and Publishing

Others

Order a Copy of Report at https://www.orianresearch.com/checkout/605259 .

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Glass Microfiber Market.

Chapter 1: Describe Glass Microfiber Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Glass Microfiber, with sales, revenue, and price of Glass Microfiber, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Glass Microfiber, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Glass Microfiber market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2023.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Glass Microfiber sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

About Us

Orian Research is one of the most comprehensive collections of market intelligence reports on the World Wide Web. Our reports repository boasts of over 500000+ industry and country research reports from over 100 top publishers. We continuously update our repository so as to provide our clients easy access to the world’s most complete and current database of expert insights on global industries, companies, and products. We also specialize in custom research in situations where our syndicate research offerings do not meet the specific requirements of our esteemed clients.