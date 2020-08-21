GLOBAL NON-DIRECTIONAL RADIO BEACON MARKET 2020 SIZE BY TYPE (APPROACH NDB, LOCATOR TYPE), BY APPLICATION (CIVIL AIRPORTS, PRIVATE AIRPORTS) & REGION – KEY MANUFACTURERS, ANALYSIS, GROWTH TRENDS, AND FORECAST TILL 2026

Non-Directional Radio Beacon Market 2020 industry research study is one of the most detailed and accurate ones that solely focus on the global analytical data. The global Non-directional Radio Beacon market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during 2020 to 2026. Scope of global non-directional radio beacon market includes by Type (Approach NDB, Locator type), by Application (Civil Airports, Military Airports), and by Region (North America- U.S., Canada; Europe- U.K., France, Germany; Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India; Latin America- Brazil, Mexico; Middle East & Africa- South Africa, Saudi Arabia).

A non-directional radio beacon is a low/medium-frequency and ground-based radio transmitter used as a navigation aid for aircraft. It transmits an omnidirectional signal, which is received by an automatic direction finder (ADF) onboard the aircraft.

Some of the major factors which are driving the growth of the market include, rising prominence of air travel and the subsequent increase in the number of aircraft, alongside growing international trade are contributing to the increasing number of airports around the globe.

The key players profiled in the market include:

* Southern Avionics Company

* Hanjinetc

* Tele Supply AS

* Mobin Ara Electronic CO., LTD

* Nautel

* Azimut

* System Interface limited

* BLUE-QUADRANT

* HENAME

* TELERAD

The report offers the market growth rate, size, and forecasts at the global level in addition as for the geographic areas: Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Also it analyses, roadways and provides the global market size of the main players in each region. Moreover, the report provides knowledge of the leading market players within the Non-Directional Radio Beacon Market. The industry changing factors for the market segments are explored in this report. This analysis report covers the growth factors of the worldwide market based on end-users.

Key Benefits of the Report:

• Global, and regional, Type & Application market size and their forecast from 2020-2026

• Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the market

• Detailed analysis on industry outlook with market specific PEST analysis, and Supply Chain to better understand the market and build expansion strategies

• Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key products, and unique selling points

• Analysis on key player’s strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as agreements & joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, expansion, and new product launches in the market

• Expert interviews and their insights on market trends, market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors’ short term & long term strategies

• Detailed insights on emerging regions, Type and Application with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

• Identification of the key patents filed in the field of Non-Directional Radio Beacon equipment and other related technologies

Based on type, the market is divided into:

* Approach NDB

* Locator type

Based on application, the market is divided into:

* Civil Airports

* Military Airports

* Private Airports

Table of Contents:

Global Non-Directional Radio Beacon Industry Market Research Report

1 Non-Directional Radio Beacon Introduction and Market Overview

2 Industry Chain Analysis

3 Global Non-Directional Radio Beacon Market, by Type

4 Non-Directional Radio Beacon Market, by Application

5 Global Non-Directional Radio Beacon Production, Value ($) by Region (2015-2020)

6 Global Non-Directional Radio Beacon Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2015-2020)

7 Global Non-Directional Radio Beacon Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions

8 Competitive Landscape

9 Global Non-Directional Radio Beacon Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application

10 Non-Directional Radio Beacon Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

11 New Project Feasibility Analysis

12 Research Finding and Conclusion

13 Appendix

